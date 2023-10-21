Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club is organizing on Sunday evening the “Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival” of the Egyptian breed in the “17th Edition.”

The festival is held in cooperation with the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone Authority – Seef Zone – the official sponsor of the festival, and in cooperation with the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, with the participation of 62 horses, from various stalls, clubs and stables in the country. The Sharjah Arabian Horse Festival is considered the Egyptian breed, accredited by the European Competition Authority. Purebred Arabian horses “Ikaho”.

The activities begin at three o’clock this afternoon, on the club’s covered hall floor, with the first half, which is divided into “A, B”, and is allocated to the category of fillies aged one to three years, with the participation of 21 fillies, followed by the second half, mares, four years old and older. It is divided into “A, B”, with the participation of 19 mares, followed by the third round, for the category of foals aged one to three years, and also divided into “A, B”, with the participation of 14 foals, followed by the fourth round, for stallions aged four years and older, and divided into “ A, B”, with the participation of 9 stallions from different age groups.

The horses that finish first, second, and third in all age group rounds qualify to participate in the final tournaments, which are fillies, colts, mares, and stallions, to win the title of Golden Champion, Silver Champion, and Bronze Champion.

The Supreme Organizing Committee thanked the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone Authority for its sponsorship of the festival, which had a profound impact on the prosperity and development of the festival at all levels, and contributed significantly to the successes of previous editions.