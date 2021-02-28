Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police, Major General Engineer Counselor Muhammad Saif Al-Zafin chaired the meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Traffic Department for the last quarter of the year 2020. The times and locations of their occurrence, compared to population averages.

The statistics showed a decrease in the traffic accident death rate by 62% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the same period in 2019, and the index of traffic accident deaths per 100,000 population achieved 1.8% in 2020 and the target was 2.7%.

Al-Zafin informed about the results of the traffic campaigns last year compared to the year 2019, including the pedestrian safety campaign, sudden deviation, not leaving enough distance between vehicles, Ramadan without accidents, returning to schools, a summer without accidents, and lethal speed, as the number of the beneficiaries of the traffic campaigns in Last year, 147,561 beneficiaries in 2020 compared to 131,808 beneficiaries in 2019.

He also looked at the statistics of the event management that participated in 258 events last year compared to 1211 events during the same period in 2019, while the number of processions in which they participated was 306 in 2020 compared to 218 in the same period of 2019. Traffic Institute has 108 courses last year, which benefited 1,235 people, compared to 167 courses in 2019, which benefited 1069 people.





