The National Conference of Deans and Deans of Education, made up of 62 academic leaders from public and private universities, has expressed this Friday its “profound rejection and perplexity” at the decision of the Ministry of Education to temporarily abolish the requirement of the Master’s degree in Secondary to give classes in institute while the epidemic lasts. A measure adopted at the request of the communities, who argue that they do not find enough teachers or fear they will not find them throughout the course due to group splitting and medical leave.

The deans recall that the requirement of the master’s degree to be qualified as a teacher is included in the educational law, and they describe the announcement as “direct aggression against the teaching profession”, the universities, and the thousands of graduates “who in the last decade have not had employment opportunities or have been employed in precarious conditions as a result of the lack of public employment offer and the zero replacement rate imposed in the “education sector.”

The master’s degree, which until the parenthesis that is about to open now has been essential to teach ESO, Baccalaureate and FP classes in institutes, as well as in schools of music and performing arts, plastic arts and design and language officials, was implemented a year ago. decade. Since then, according to the deans, more than 200,000 people have graduated.

With so many graduates, university officials do not believe that there is a shortage, but that the autonomous communities have shown “lack of foresight or inability to recruit and manage replacement lists.”

Pedagogical skills

The measure, they continue, “underpins the erroneous belief that to be a teacher it is enough to know the discipline”, when the epidemic “has shown that there is a set of essential and urgent knowledge and skills of a pedagogical and didactic nature that are inalienable”.

Despite the discomfort, the deans affirm that the process “of dialogue” to create “a new model” of teacher training in which they have been working with the ministry and the communities for three years “cannot and should not be frustrated.”

