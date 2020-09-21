Over the past day, 6196 cases of coronavirus have been detected in Russia. This was announced by the operational headquarters on Monday, September 21.

The largest number of infected people was found in Moscow (915), followed by St. Petersburg (209).

Recorded 71 deaths. During the day in Russia, 2,616 people recovered completely.

In total, 1 109 595 cases of coronavirus have been detected in 85 regions to date in Russia. Over the entire period, 19,489 deaths were recorded, 911,973 people recovered.

Earlier, in September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the country is effectively confronting coronavirus infection. She is in 100th place in terms of mortality from this infection and in 40th place in the number of cases, he said.

At the same time, the WHO representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovich, said that the risk of re-entry and renewal of COVID-19 persists in every country.