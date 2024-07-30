Traffic departments across the country issued 6,179 violations to drivers for overtaking on the hard shoulder last year, according to the Ministry of Interior’s statistics on accidents by type of violation.

Traffic Department directives indicated that the road shoulder is used for three types of vehicles: police cars, ambulances and civil defence, in order to facilitate their access to accident sites, while regular vehicles are allowed to use it in emergency cases only, and to use a safe exit.

The Ministry of Interior has tightened the penalty for overtaking on the shoulder of the road in the Federal Traffic Law, raising the fine for this violation from 600 dirhams to 1,000 dirhams, with six traffic points recorded for violating drivers.

In 2019, it announced an amendment to the fine for “not giving priority to emergency vehicles, ambulances, police vehicles, or official convoys” stipulated in the Federal Traffic Law, to become a fine of AED 3,000, with the vehicle impounded for 30 days and six traffic points.

She stressed her keenness to enhance road safety and security and to take all measures and means to ensure this, calling on road users to be active partners in the Ministry’s efforts by assuming responsibility and being always ready to make way for emergency vehicles and to adhere to correct traffic behaviors when passing them to ensure that their arrival to accident sites is not delayed by making way for these vehicles, giving them priority and not obstructing or delaying them.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its awareness campaign, warned via social media of the violations of some drivers by exceeding the road shoulder, as it warned that these behaviors cause the ambulances to be unable to reach the injured during accidents, explaining that the road shoulder is the lane that is after the yellow or white line connected on both sides of the road.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to not using the road shoulder except in emergency situations, as it is used by police, ambulance and civil defence vehicles to reach accident sites.

She explained that using the “shoulder of the road” for other than this purpose leads to delaying the arrival of assistance and endangering the lives and safety of road users, especially in emergency situations.

She pointed out that the use of the road shoulder is only in emergency situations, and drivers should use the nearest safe exit, as using it for any other purpose will delay the arrival of assistance.

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre and within the “Your Comment” initiative, broadcasted real video clips of the violation of overtaking from the shoulder of the road, calling on drivers not to use the shoulder of the road except in cases of necessity, and for drivers to use the nearest safe exit.

She called on drivers not to overtake or stop on the shoulder of the road so as not to cause accidents, and the need to appreciate the importance of the humanitarian work carried out by ambulances and rapid intervention vehicles, and the need to cooperate by opening the road to provide fast lanes, to make their efforts to provide humanitarian services successful.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on drivers, as part of its awareness campaigns, to always be prepared to make way for them and to adhere to correct traffic behaviour when emergency vehicles, ambulances, police or official convoys pass, to ensure that they do not delay their arrival at accident sites, stressing the importance of making way for these vehicles and giving them priority, and not obstructing or delaying their movement.

