The Global Accelerators Program, which was recently launched by the Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence, witnessed the participation of 615 startups from 55 countries, and these projects were evaluated by a specialized committee, which includes experts in artificial intelligence applications, to invite 30 startups from around the world, including Including the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Italy, Lebanon, Singapore, South Korea, Spain and Switzerland, to Dubai, to work during the final phase of the eight-week program in “Area 2071”, To develop the projects that I submitted, in cooperation with many government agencies participating in the program.

The first program of its kind, which was developed in cooperation with Dubai Future Accelerators, one of the initiatives of the Dubai Future Foundation, aims to attract innovative solutions, based on the latest applications of artificial intelligence, to a set of current and future challenges in two main sectors: the future of the government services sector, and the future of Media and communication services sector.

Saeed Al Falasi, Director of the “Dubai Center for the Use of Artificial Intelligence”, confirmed that the launch of the program comes within the framework of activating the outputs of the center, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Foundation for the Future, with the aim of making Dubai And its government is the best in the world in employing artificial intelligence tools to develop government work.

He added, “The program aims to support the government sector in Dubai, by developing new projects and opportunities, and finding future and innovative solutions to various current and future challenges.” Future technology to keep pace with the rapid changes in various sectors.

Al Falasi drew attention to the global interest achieved by this initiative, which provided an innovative model through which Dubai aims to attract technology companies to work with government agencies to harness artificial intelligence tools to make a positive change in the future of government work, design its future, and improve standards of quality of life for members of society.

The Government Services Future Accelerators aim to enhance the innovative application of artificial intelligence and support government agencies to make Dubai the best city in the world in providing future government services at the highest levels of speed, quality and efficiency, by developing the public’s experience by relying on modern technologies and practices, and saving time and effort to obtain these services, including Contribute to revolutionizing the future of government work.