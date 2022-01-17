24-year-old Kuran McCain and his 61-year-old sweetheart Cheryl McGregor, who became famous thanks to the videos on which they documented their relationship, announced that they were planning to have a child. They posted this on their account. TikTok.

McCain met his future bride when he was 15 years old – in 2012 he worked in a fast food restaurant with his son McGregor. After his dismissal, he lost contact with a woman for eight years. They met again in November 2020, at the same time, despite the age difference, romantic feelings flared up between them.

In September 2021, the couple got married, and now the husband and wife have decided to become parents. “Cheryl is 61 and already has seven children and 17 grandchildren, but we believe we deserve to have children of our own,” Kuran said. The couple stated that they have a fantastic sex life.

They admitted that they tried to conceive children on their own, but came to the conclusion that surrogacy or adoption would be a better choice. “We like the idea of ​​surrogacy more, although we have seen many cases where people get into trouble with the law after having a baby. We are looking for a good surrogate mother who will be ready to sign a contract that after the birth of the child she will have nothing to do with him, ”the couple emphasized.

McCain and McGregor noted that if it comes to adoption, they will look for a child whose one of the parents was black. This is necessary for the child to feel that they are his real parents.

The couple are aware that Cheryl may not live as long as Kuran. “When I am gone, he will be able to raise the child himself. He will be a great father, he is a responsible and mature person,” McGregor said.

The couple’s family is supportive of their decision to have children, although the family was initially hesitant about the idea for a number of reasons. In addition, the lovers faced a wave of negativity in social networks after a number of media made publications about them. “We get a lot of angry comments, but it doesn’t bother us. In the end, we have each other, and this is the only thing that matters, ”they said.

Earlier it was reported that a couple from Scotland with a 24-year age difference spoke about mockery and condemnation from friends and strangers. Despite pressure from outside, the couple continued to develop relations, and in 2015 the Scots got married, and later a daughter was born in their marriage.