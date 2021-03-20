Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The management of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties confirmed to the «Union» that the center continues to provide all services in light of the Corona pandemic from a distance, in order to ensure the importance of continuing the educational process for students affiliated with the center, and following up on their parents regarding the development of their academic education and their academic achievement without Any obstacles. The total number of students enrolled in the learning difficulties sessions is about 61 students, and 185 sessions are provided weekly, as the duration of one session is 30 minutes.

Dr. Hanadi Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, said: “At the beginning of the pandemic, there were some challenges that were faced by the specialist and the student in how to enter the platform and use it, but after a short time these challenges were overcome, and the distance learning process became fully managed. Ease, ease and without any hindrances.

She stated that the center provides all the services and programs needed by people with learning difficulties and their families, which include: Diagnostic and evaluation service: It includes electronic registration application and remote family interviews. As well as sending all reports and students’ plans by e-mail, in addition to the academic and rehabilitative sessions service, as all the sessions were presented remotely, both the academic ones represented by the learning difficulties sessions and the rehabilitative sessions represented by the occupational therapy sessions and the speech and language sessions. In addition to continuing to provide awareness and training programs and workshops. In order to reduce the burden on the guardian, the center created an electronic email for consultations, and a specialized team responded to them.