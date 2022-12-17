The results of Munic 2021 (Municipal Basic Information Survey) show that 61.1% of municipalities carried out the distribution of resources from the Aldir Blanc Act. In regional terms, the region with the highest rate of municipalities that distributed resources was the Northeast (71.3%), followed by the South (61.2%) and Southeast (60.6%).

“We noticed that the distribution of resources from the Aldir Blanc Law increases as the population of the locations increases. In municipalities with more than 500,000 inhabitants, for example, 100% of the municipalities reported having distributed resources through the law in 2021”, evaluates Rosane Oliveira, research manager.

“The analysis of the application of the Aldir Blanc Law is one of the highlights of this edition of Munic and Estadic, as it was an emergency way of dealing with the challenges of economic subsistence in the cultural area during the pandemic”, says Caroline Santos, an IBGE analyst.

The law was enacted in June 2020 with 3 types of transfer of Union resources:

the monthly emergency income for workers in the cultural area, paid by the Federation Units;

subsidies to maintain cultural spaces, such as theaters, museums and cinemas, under the responsibility of the municipalities and DF;

and the holding of notices, public calls and awards, in charge of the states, Federal District and municipalities.

The results of Estadic 2021 showed that all Federation Units distributed resources from the law, with only Paraíba, Paraná and Santa Catarina claiming to have used less than 50% of the total, while other 17 UFs used more than 90% of resources.

In an analysis of the types of groups or activities to which the municipalities distributed resources from the Aldir Blanc Law (space maintenance or public notices), the musical groups (80.2%), crafts (67.6%), popular traditional manifestation (61.9%) and dance (61.4%).

“In smaller municipalities, support for groups focused on disseminating local popular culture predominates. The larger ones, on the other hand, have a greater diversity to which they managed to distribute resources, as they are endowed with greater structural and organizational capacity to manage them”, Caroline said.

In general, 51.8% of the municipalities stated that they had some difficulty in implementing or were unable to distribute the law’s resources. It was also found that the smaller the size of the municipalities, the greater the percentage of those in this situation. This demonstrates that the structure and organizational level that characterize the larger municipalities help in the application of resources, since only 26.3% of those with more than 50,000 inhabitants encountered some difficulty against 68.6% of municipalities with up to 5,000 inhabitants.

Culture-related management

In 2021, 98.0% of the municipalities had some type of municipal management structure related to culture. This result was 2 percentage points higher than that found in 2018, a year that, together with 2014, were used as a basis for comparison in the study by maintaining a similar structure and allowing the comparability of information and the maintenance of the historical series for the indicators considered relevant.

Also according to Munic, 35.1% of the total municipalities did not execute a budget for culture in 2021, with 1,531 municipalities having no forecast and 425 executing 0% of the foreseen budget.

“This is a worrying result from the point of view of the development of the sector in the country and reflects, in part, the fiscal worsening of the federal entities due to the weak Brazilian economic performance in the period”, says the research manager.

“Between 2018 and 2021 there was a reduction in the number of municipalities that financially supported cultural activities. Drop from 94.6% to 76.7% of municipalities, in the 12 months prior to the survey. As for the results for the states, 26 Federation Units granted financial support to some type of cultural activity”, Rosane said.

“Also as a result of the pandemic, we realized the need to include cultural activities offered in the online format in the questionnaires. In addition, another novelty was the focus on local and popular cultural manifestations as a category of analysis of the type of activity that was promoted by states and municipalities and of some equipment related to its development”, Caroline continues.

National basic education floor

In 2021, among the 25 Federation Units with teachers working 40 hours a week, 5 stated that they did not meet the National Professional Salary Floor for Public Teaching in Basic Education, an amount equal to or greater than R$ 2,886.24 per month at the time of the survey, for all teachers with this workday: Pará, Ceará, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Municipal networks were responsible for managing the supply, quality and equity of education for approximately 23.1 million enrollments of children, youth and adults in different levels and modalities of public basic education, of which 6.3 million were in early childhood education and 15.5 million in regular primary education.

The state networks were responsible for around 15.0 million enrollments, of which 6.6 million were in regular primary education and 6.6 million in regular secondary education.

There was an increase in the number of municipalities with a Municipal Education Council, an instance of fundamental participation to characterize municipal school management as democratic, from 92.8% in 2018 to 94.9% in 2021, with 91.3% municipalities having an active council . At the state level, all Federation Units had a State Education Council. Rondônia, Acre and Amazonas did not hold 12 meetings or more, while Tocantins and Paraná held 13.

“Education is a structured area in the country in general and the same can be seen in relation to the councils, when we see the participation of society in the management of the portfolio. Despite this, the percentage of municipalities in which the Municipal Board of Education held 12 or more meetings was low, only 18.6%. It is worth mentioning that the questionnaire includes online meetings, so the pandemic would not be the major impediment to a higher number”, evaluates Rosane Oliveira.

School principals by appointment

According to Munic 2021, 3,835 municipalities (68.9%) resorted only to the nomination as a criterion for choosing directors of schools in the municipal network. An interruption in the pace of decline of this indicator was observed, which decreased by 4.9 percentage points from 2014 to 2018 and only 0.6 percentage points between 2018 and 2021.

“The use of the nomination criterion to select municipal school directors was 5.5 times more frequent in less populous municipalities compared to more populous ones. It is an indicator that has been reduced over the years, as there are other types of selection, such as public tenders, elections and selection processes” explains Rosane.

According to Estadic, two states exclusively adopted the free nomination to choose school principals in the state network of public basic education: Amapá and Tocantins.

The practice of supporting the training of councilors was not yet widespread in 2021. About half of the municipalities (50.8%) reported carrying out training for members of the Municipal Council of Education. Among the states, 14 of the 27 Federation Units did not carry out the training.

In 2021, 68.0% of the municipalities had teachers working 40 hours a week, that is, 1,780 (32.0%) did not have teachers working 40 hours a week in the public basic education network. The states with the lowest proportions of municipalities with teachers with this workload were Roraima (26.7%), Minas Gerais (25.2%) and Rio de Janeiro (15.2%).

With information from the IBGE Agency.