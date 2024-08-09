Home World

All 61 people on board were killed in a plane crash in Brazil. © Felipe Magalhaes Filho/dpa/AP/UGC via AP

61 people die in a plane crash in Brazil. Local residents witness the crash. The airline comments on the cause of the accident.

Update from August 10, 6:42 am: All 61 people on board a plane crash in Brazil were killed. “There were no survivors,” the administration of the city of Valinhos near the crash site in the state of São Paulo told the news agency on Friday. AFP The dead will be taken to a morgue, said the administration of the city of Vinhedo, where the crash occurred. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called for a minute’s silence.

The plane was travelling from Cascavel in the south of the country to Guarulhos airport near the city of São Paulo, the fire department and the airline Voepass announced on Friday. According to initial information from the airline, there were 58 passengers on board the plane that crashed. In a later statement on the Voepass website, the number of passengers was corrected to 57. According to the airline, there were also four crew members on board.

61 dead in plane crash in Brazil – eyewitnesses report dramatic scenes

Eyewitnesses reported a crash and dark clouds of smoke over the crash site. “I went out onto the balcony and saw the plane spinning around,” local resident Nathalie Cicari told CNN Brasil. “I just had time to duck and pray like they do in the movies, then I heard the huge crash.”

Videos from local media showed the plane heading towards the city of Vinhedo, around 80 kilometres northwest of São Paulo, turning in circles and falling almost vertically. Other images showed the cloud of smoke over the crash site, which was in a residential area. Firefighters, police officers and representatives of the military police were on site at the crash site.

Around 62 people are said to have died in the crash. (Montage) © Screenshot/X

Fire at crash site claims no further victims, according to military police – cause of accident still unclear

Local media reported, citing military police, that there were no other casualties at the crash site. The fire caused by the crash had been brought under control. Guilherme Derrite of the state security agency of São Paulo told journalists that the plane’s black box had “already been found”. It is therefore “apparently intact”.

The aircraft was a French-built ATR 72-500. The cause of the crash was still unclear on Friday, according to the airline. The company said it was working with the authorities to determine the causes of the accident and that it was providing full support to the families of the victims.

Plane crash in Brazil: 62 people are said to have died in the accident

First report from August 9th: São Paulo – A plane with 62 people on board has crashed in Brazil. The plane was travelling from Cascavel in the south of the country to Guarulhos airport near the city of São Paulo, the fire department and the airline Voepass announced on Friday. “It looks as if everyone has died,” said Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who interrupted his speech in the city of Itajaí in the south of the country after the incident became known. The crash was recorded by numerous private individuals and shared on social media. The plane can be seen losing altitude drastically within a few seconds.

Shortly after the accident, the airline announced that there was “no confirmation yet as to how the accident happened and what the situation of the people on board is.” Regional media also had pictures and videos of the plane, which was heading for the city of Vinhedo, around 80 kilometers northwest of São Paulo. Other pictures showed a cloud of smoke over the crash site, which was apparently in a residential area. According to the information, there were 58 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

