This excerpt from a video shows the fire coming from a plane that crashed next to a house in Vinhedo in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo. © Felipe Magalhaes Filho/UGC/AP/dpa

A plane crashes in Brazil on its way to São Paulo. None of the 57 passengers and four crew members survive. Just 19 months ago, the same type of plane crashed in Nepal.

Vinhedo – A plane with 61 people on board crashed in a residential area of ​​the city of Vinhedo in the Brazilian state of São Paulo. No passengers survived the crash early Friday afternoon (local time), the city administration told the German Press Agency. According to the airline VoePass, 57 passengers and four crew members were on board. The airline had initially stated 58 passengers and corrected this after a few hours.

The plane was travelling from the city of Cascavel in the state of Paraná to Guarulhos in São Paulo. São Paulo–Guarulhos Airport is the largest airport in Brazil. Only around 19 months ago, dozens of people were killed in Nepal when the same type of plane crashed.

At an event in the south of the country, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked those present to observe a minute’s silence. “Very sad news. My deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims,” ​​Lula said on Platform X.

Airplane crashes into a residential property

The news portal “G1” reported, citing authorities in Vinhedo, that the plane crashed in a residential area near a house where residents were staying. However, no one on the ground was injured.

A local resident who took a video of the burning plane told UOL television: “I have never heard such a loud bang in my life.”

Police officers are on duty on the road leading to the gated community in Vinhedo where a plane with 62 people on board crashed. © Andre Penner/AP

The fire department says it is on site with rescue teams. Hospitals in Vinhedo were on special alert. In addition to the fire department, civil defense and police were also on duty, reported “G1”.

Pictures and videos on social networks showed a plane spinning and falling from the sky. Thick smoke rose afterwards. Data from the Flightradar 24 platform suggests that the plane dropped almost 4,000 meters in altitude in less than a minute.

This excerpt from a video shows wreckage from a plane that crashed next to a house in Vinhedo, Brazil. © Felipe Magalhaes Filho/AP/dpa

The governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, said: “My solidarity goes out to all the victims and those affected by this tragedy.” He promised all necessary support.

Cause of crash still to be determined

The airline VoePass said in its first Instagram post about the accident that it was not yet possible to say what caused the crash. The federal police have launched an investigation into the accident. The police set up a kind of crisis team in the house of a resident of the gated community where the tragedy occurred, as “G1” reported.

According to the news portal “UOL”, the accident is one of the deadliest in the history of Brazilian aviation.

Many people remember a crash on November 28, 2016, when the plane of the Brazilian football club Chapecoense crashed in Colombia on its way to Medellín for the first leg of the final of the Copa Sudamericana, the South American Cup. 71 people died, including almost all of the players, as well as support staff, coaches and journalists traveling with them. Six passengers survived.

The plane that crashed on Friday was an ATR 72 turboprop passenger aircraft. The model is a shoulder-wing aircraft from the French-Italian consortium Avions de Transport Régional. In January 2023, 72 passengers, including four crew members, died in the crash of an ATR 72-500 that was on approach to Pakhora International Airport in Nepal. dpa