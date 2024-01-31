The Kuwaiti Ministry of Finance announced the draft budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025, with revenues estimated at approximately 18.7 billion dinars ($60.8 billion), a decline of 4.1 percent over the previous fiscal year, and total expenses estimated at approximately 24.5 billion dinars ($79.6 billion), a decline of 6.6 percent over the year. The previous fiscal year, while the ministry estimated the fiscal deficit at about 5.9 billion dinars ($19.1 billion), i.e. 13.5 percent lower than the last fiscal year.

