Operational headquarters: 6088 cases of coronavirus detected in Russia over the past day

Over the past day, 6,088 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia, according to website the operational headquarters for the fight against the disease on November 26.

“6088 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected. 53 people died in a day,” the statement said.

The number of cases increased by 5088, reaching 20 977 854, 1321 people were taken to hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased in 38 regions.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor said that the occurrence of a tridemia, that is, a pandemic during which patients would become infected with three viruses at once, is extremely unlikely in Russia. It is noted that there is a risk of contracting two viruses at once, but the likelihood that both viruses will be at their peak – so that a pandemic situation is formed, is very small.