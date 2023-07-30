Dubai (WAM)

The second “Ithraa Employment Fair” dedicated to employing young citizens looking for work in the financial and banking sector concluded, with the participation of more than 44 of the most prominent and important banks, insurance, exchange and finance companies, in the context of the “Ithraa” initiative to localize the financial sector, which aims to provide 5,000 jobs for citizens by Year 2026.

The exhibition witnessed a distinguished presence, as the number of visitors reached 482 females and 194 males, with a total of 676 national cadres who are academically and specializedly qualified and looking for job opportunities in the financial sector. All of them conducted evaluation interviews, while 608 of them conducted employment interviews with banks and insurance companies that offered 471 job opportunities. It is available to citizens holding secondary and higher degrees, recent graduates and those with experience, in order to achieve the role of the exhibition in introducing the most prominent banks and leading companies in the region to the best candidates.

The exhibition was characterized by a wide attendance of 425 bachelor’s degree holders, and 201 high school students in the second class, in addition to 25 master’s degree holders and the same number of diploma holders.

Noura Al Balushi, Acting Director General of the Emirates Financial Institute, said: The exhibition has become a milestone in the process of Emiratisation in the country, especially in the financial fields whose jobs are of particular importance due to their importance and great contribution to the national economy, and the advantages it provides to its affiliates and the possibilities of professional development and the achievement of a successful career path.

leadership roles

The Emirates Financial Institute’s strategy 2023-2026 aims to strengthen the financial and banking sector in the country and contribute to the employment and training of 5,000 male and female citizens to fill vital and leadership roles in the financial sectors by 2026 through the “Ithraa” program that was launched under the generous directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Central Bank.