The second “Ithraa Employment Fair” dedicated to employing young citizens looking for work in the financial and banking sector concluded, with the participation of more than 44 of the most prominent and important banks, insurance, exchange and finance companies, in the context of the “Ithraa” initiative to localize the financial sector, which aims to provide 5,000 jobs for citizens by Year 2026.

The exhibition witnessed a distinguished presence, as the number of visitors reached 482 females and 194 males, with a total of 676 national cadres who are academically and specializedly qualified and looking for job opportunities in the financial sector. All of them conducted evaluation interviews, while 608 of them conducted employment interviews with banks and insurance companies that offered 471 available job opportunities. For citizens holding secondary and postgraduate degrees, recent graduates and those with experience, in order to achieve the role of the exhibition in introducing the most prominent banks and leading companies in the region to the best candidates.

The exhibition was distinguished by a wide attendance of 425 bachelor’s degree holders, and 201 high school students in the second class, in addition to 25 master’s degree holders and the same number of diploma holders.

Noura Al Balushi, Acting Director General of the Emirates Financial Institute, said: “The exhibition has become a milestone in the process of Emiratisation in the country, especially in the financial fields whose jobs are of particular importance due to their importance and great contribution to the national economy, and the advantages it provides to its affiliates and the possibilities of professional development and the achievement of a successful career.”

She added, “We are continuing our mission to bring together financial institutions and our youth, the citizen who gains experience through these direct meetings that enables him to assess his capabilities and know the needs of the market in order to prove once again his competence at all levels, and we, in the Emirates Financial Institute, bridge any gap through training programs that We provide it to our youth in cooperation with financial institutions that also inform us of their needs, as we include them in training tracks in specialized fields. Providing training and educational needs in a way that achieves the benefit of young citizens looking for work, as well as financial institutions that have certain requirements for their cadres imposed by the changes of the global economy that bring new economic vocabulary that requires everyone to keep pace with them in order to engage in building a present that establishes a bright future.

Al-Balushi said: “We are working to keep pace with government trends by involving national expertise and integrating them into priority sectors in the development process, in the interest of developing the business environment in the country and enhancing the efficiency of the labor market. The Emirates Financial Institute’s strategy 2023-2026 aims to strengthen the financial and banking sector in the country and contribute to Employing and training 5,000 male and female citizens to occupy vital and leadership roles in the financial sectors by 2026, through the (Ithraa) program, which was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Central Emirates. The “Ithraa” employment fair, in its first edition, was held in partnership with the UAE National Competitiveness Council “Nafis”, the strategic partner of the exhibition and supporter of the process of localizing the financial sector. In financing companies, by introducing the most prominent banks and leading companies in the banking and financial sector in the region with the best candidates from UAE nationals.

