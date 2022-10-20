The Dubai Public Prosecution revealed that 6,025 appeals of primary criminal judgments were registered during the first nine months of this year, stressing that the number of appeals during that period reflects the momentum of judicial work in the Public Prosecution, the speed of litigation, and the keenness to facilitate the appeal procedures.

The Chief Prosecutor, Counselor Tariq Ahmed Al Balushi, said that the registered cases included 2,146 appeals by members of the Public Prosecution, with 1,922 appeals during the first half, and 244 appeals recorded during the third quarter, pointing out that the average monthly appealed cases amounted to 238.

Al Balushi stressed that the statistics of appeals recorded against penal judgments tangibly reflect the quality of judicial rulings, the efficiency of the judicial system in the emirate, and its keenness to achieve equality, impartiality and integrity for all dealers before the judiciary.

He explained that according to the law, the convicted accused may appeal the initial judgment within 15 days from the date of pronouncement of the judgment in attendance, and if the last day of the appeal period falls on an official holiday, then its date extends to the first working day after the holiday to give him the sufficient opportunity to obtain his entitlements Legal.

He indicated that the accused or his representative may appeal the ruling against the former, and if the accused is imprisoned, he may submit the appeal or the appeal report through the prison warden, so that the latter will follow up on the appeal registration in the appeals registry.

Al-Balushi pointed out that in order to accept the appeal on appeal, the convict must deposit a security sum of 500 dirhams in misdemeanors, and in violations 200 dirhams, stressing that it is a rule: “The appellant is not harmed by his appeal,” meaning that the court may not aggravate the penalty for the accused based on his appeal without appealing to the prosecution. the public.

He stressed that the system of procedures followed and the indicator of results achieved by the Public Prosecution generally reflect the accuracy and clarity of judicial rulings and investigations in the emirate, which is positively reflected on the satisfaction of customers and their trust in the courts and the Public Prosecution, in line with the strategic plans of the Emirate of Dubai.