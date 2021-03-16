601 male and female students have attended the Dubai Police Academy, on study seats in the various study programs for the four years of the third semester of the current academic year (by distance).

The Director of the Academy, Brigadier Dr. Ghaith Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, affirmed the Academy’s keenness to translate the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Chairman of the Academy’s Board of Directors, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, and Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs, Major General Dr. Muhammad Ahmad bin Fahd, to create an exemplary academic environment that stimulates the Creativity and innovation, according to the highest standards of health and safety, especially in light of the precautionary measures taken by the state to combat the pandemic of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).

He said that the academy implements business continuity plans, and at the highest levels of readiness to receive students, in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Education, taking all precautionary measures in terms of providing masks, sterilization, and physical distancing, explaining that the infrastructure is prepared to provide educational and student services through electronic platforms and smart applications. And virtual halls, and training students on approved electronic programs and systems, to enable them to access those platforms and interact with faculty members with high efficiency, to ensure the achievement of institutional excellence and the success of the academic excellence path.





