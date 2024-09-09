Gaza (Union)

The new school year in the Palestinian territories officially began yesterday, but all schools in the Gaza Strip are closed amid an 11-month war with no sign of a ceasefire agreement.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education said that the Israeli army has deprived more than 600,000 male and female students in Gaza from continuing their education for the second year in a row.

The ministry added in a press statement on the occasion of the start of the school year in schools in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, excluding the Gaza Strip, that “the ongoing occupation aggression resulted in the killing of 10,000 students and the wounding of 15,000 others, while 19,000 students were forced to leave the Strip.”

She stated that “the Israeli army deprived 39,000 students last year of their high school exams, while it confiscated the joy of 58,000 children joining the first grade of the educational process.”

She explained that 400 male and female school teachers were killed and 90% of the 307 government school buildings were destroyed.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education said: “With a full year approaching since the start of the aggression on Gaza, the scenes of killing and destruction are still before our eyes and before more than 600,000 students who have been deprived of continuing their right to a free and safe education.”

She explained that “the situation in the Gaza Strip is no different from the reality of education in Jerusalem, which is still under the pressure of the policies of imposing the occupation’s identity.”

She stated that the same applies to the so-called (C) areas and even to city centres and camps that have become the scene of military operations.

She stated that, “Despite the widening scope of targeting, the ministry is moving forward with hope towards protecting education and providing all opportunities for children in the Gaza Strip, as the ministry is working on launching virtual schools and opening schools in the West Bank for students from Gaza.”

She stressed the importance of providing as much education as possible, “even if it was in dilapidated tents,” stressing her “adherence to the right to education, which is an approach and practice, not a luxury, theory, and slogans.”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), which runs nearly half of Gaza’s schools, has converted as many of them as possible into shelters for thousands of displaced families.

Prey to exploitation

“The longer children stay out of school, the more difficult it is for them to catch up on their missed education and the more vulnerable they become to becoming a lost generation and vulnerable to exploitation, including child labour,” said Juliette Touma, UNRWA’s Director of Communications and Public Information.

Last month, UNRWA launched a “Back to Learning” programme in 45 of its refugee centres, where teachers prepared games, stories, art, music and sports activities to help improve children’s mental health.