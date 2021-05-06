In the first quarter of the year, 93,976 foreign tourists came to the Balearics, almost 600,000 fewer than in the January-March period in 2019 – a decrease of 86%. By comparison with the first quarter of 2020, which was partially affected by the lockdown, the fall was 77%.

In March specifically, there were 65,661 foreign tourists, a decrease of 43% compared with March 2020 and of 82% in respect of March 2019. For the whole of Spain, there were 490,088 foreign tourists in March, a year-on-year drop of 75 % and an 86% fall compared with 2019. Over the quarter as a whole, foreign tourist numbers were down 89% to some 1.2 million.

France was Spain’s largest tourist market in March with 109,647 visitors (22% of the total and 62% lower than last year). Germany’s numbers were just below 100,000 (64% down). The Canaries received the most foreign tourists – 100,524 (a fall of 78% – followed by Catalonia with 85,622. Of the tourists who went to the Canaries, 34,653 were German.

In terms of spending, this was 92 million euros in the Balearics for the whole of the quarter (76% lower) and 63 million euros for March alone, a fall of 40% compared with last year. For Spain as a whole in the first quarter, the spending decrease was 89% to 1,286 million euros. Over the January-March period of 2019, the spending was 15,372 million.

In March, the spending was down 76% to 513 million euros (compared with 2020). German tourist spending was 21% of the total, followed by French (15%) and Scandinavian (5.5%). The region with the highest percentage of spending was the Canaries (29%).