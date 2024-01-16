Through the first program of its kind in the world, “Civil Defense Readiness,” the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai sent 600,000 awareness messages to residents in the emirate, using “Big Data” technology to identify the most common causes of fires in the areas targeted by the messages, and alert the public to ways to Avoid them, in a unique proactive anti-accident system.

Director of the Oversight and Inspection Department at the General Administration of Civil Defense, Major Issa Ahmed Al-Mutawa, head of the work team, said that the program sends awareness messages in more than 180 languages, in addition to the presence of a virtual officer “avatar” who addresses the target audience in more than 20 languages.

Al-Mutawa added, on the sidelines of the Intersec Security and Safety Exhibition 2024, that the program, which was developed last year and received wide international attention from civil defense departments, and is being displayed at the Intersec Security and Safety Exhibition, will be circulated to the rest of the emirates of the country, given its importance in pre-emptively fighting fires. By monitoring its causes and educating target groups.

He pointed out that the work team is about to launch messages that suit people of determination according to the circumstances and condition of each of them, whether visual or audio, in cooperation with the Community Development Authority and relevant government departments.

He explained that the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai received requests from several countries to benefit from the UAE Readiness Program, and was actually granted to the country of South Africa and a country in South America, as part of the country’s keenness to transfer knowledge, especially related to protecting and enhancing safety and fire prevention. He explained that the program relies on artificial intelligence to analyze the causes of fires, and the extent to which they are related to nationality, occasion, timing, and location, and this is sufficient to form a complete picture of the fire before it occurs.

He pointed out that the second step provided by the system is to address the target nationality with awareness in an innovative, unconventional way that contributes to consolidating the message among them and enhancing their ability to be the first responder in the event of a fire.

He stated that the first package of messages launched through the system after its launch at the last session of the Intersec exhibition targeted winter camp owners, given that they are the groups most exposed to accidents during the winter season related to camping activities.

Al-Mutawa told “Emirates Today”: “In the past, when we relied on the human element, we used to make double efforts, and when our messages reached 10,000 people, we felt very happy, and now, thanks to this system, we reach a million people with the push of a button, and this is not the case.” Rather, we address him in his language, and in a manner that is appropriate to his culture, nationality, and the behaviors that he should avoid, in a way that enhances his safety and provides him with a safe life in Dubai.”