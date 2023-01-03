The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced that the number of subscribers to the unemployment insurance system, during the first two days of its launch, reached more than 60,000.

The system, which entered into force as of January 1, comes in implementation of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding insurance against unemployment, which aims to secure temporary income for the worker when he is unemployed at a low cost until alternative job opportunities are available to support the professional path and living stability. For workers in the labor market without employers incurring any costs.

And 86% of the participants in the unemployment insurance system chose to subscribe to the system through the website https://www.iloe.ae, which is one of the eight channels provided by the insurance complex, which is represented by the Dubai Insurance Company, to provide unemployment insurance services. Other channels for subscription include the smart application of the insurance complex iloe, self-service kiosk devices, businessmen service centers, exchange centers, and smart phone applications for banks and banks in the country, in addition to text messages and bills of telecom companies.

Also, 90% of the subscribers chose to subscribe to the system on an annual basis, and it is an option available to those covered by the insurance and who are divided into two categories. The first includes those whose basic salary is 16 thousand dirhams or less, and the value of the subscription of the insured employee is five dirhams per month (60 dirhams annually). And the maximum value of the monthly compensation is 10 thousand dirhams, while the second category includes those whose basic salary exceeds 16 thousand dirhams, and the subscription value for this category is 10 dirhams per month (120 dirhams annually). The maximum monthly compensation amount is 20,000 dirhams. Note that the available payment mechanisms are semi-annual, quarterly and monthly.

The insurance program compensates the insured with a sum of money for a period not exceeding three months, provided that he does not resign or is dismissed for disciplinary reasons. The compensation that the eligible employee receives is calculated at 60% of his basic salary in the last six months before being unemployed.