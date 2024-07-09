The Ministry of Education has launched the second phase of the system for recognizing university degrees issued outside the country, expecting that more than 60,000 male and female students studying in higher education institutions outside the country will benefit from the advantages of the updated system during the year 2024.

The Ministry explained in a press statement yesterday that the system aims to enable more graduates of higher education institutions outside the country to benefit from the facilities provided by the system for the procedures for recognizing higher education qualifications while maintaining the accuracy, efficiency and reliability of the process.

The launch of the second phase of this transformational project came after the first phase of the university degrees recognition system, which was launched last year, achieved tangible positive achievements, including reducing the percentage of customer complaints by 85%, and increasing the percentage of customer satisfaction to reach 90%, according to the customer pulse survey for the month of May of this year. The system also succeeded in reducing the percentage of documents required to recognize university degrees issued outside the country by up to 85%, the time taken to complete transactions by 50%, and the steps to implement the process of recognizing certificates by 50%.

Dr. Hassan Al Sayegh, Advisor to the Minister of Education and Chairman of the Customer Experience Transformation Committee at the Ministry of Education, stated that the Ministry has proactively launched the second phase of the system for recognizing university degrees issued outside the country, based on user feedback and the process of monitoring the system’s working mechanisms and ways to develop it during the past period. He pointed out that the system for recognizing university degrees has achieved tangible positive results since its launch about a year ago, in line with the objectives of the Zero Government Bureaucracy Program.

According to the new updates to the system included in the second phase, the requirements for recognizing certificates issued outside the country have been reduced for some specializations, namely: architecture and urban environment, computer science and information systems, data science, natural sciences, education and training, and law and judicial studies.

All information and requirements related to the recognition of university degrees issued outside the country are available on the Ministry of Education’s website. The Ministry also called on current graduates or graduates of previous years from higher education institutions outside the country to benefit from the new amendments and complete the procedures for recognizing their university degrees completely digitally by visiting the Ministry’s website.