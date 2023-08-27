Hadeer Al-Enezi belongs to the “Bidun” population group that lives in Kuwait, and it is a stateless group, as it does not hold Kuwaiti nationality or the nationality of other countries.

Hadeer arrived in Britain on November 7, 2018, in search of asylum, according to the British “Sky News” network, on Saturday.

The woman found support from her relatives who live in Rusholme, Greater Manchester.

Hader was reported missing in 2019, and as a result, investigators began searching for her.

British police operate under the assumption that the Arab woman was the victim of deliberate violence, after a deliberate attack.

She says there has been a renewed appeal for the public to help find Hader, because it is important to uncover the truth surrounding her disappearance.

She added that she did not find evidence to support the hypothesis that Hadeer survived, stressing that the current hypothesis according to which she works is that the woman was subjected to deliberate violence and is no longer alive.

She stated that the primary goal was to provide answers to Hader’s young daughter.

The British police called on anyone with information about Hadeer’s whereabouts to provide it.

She stressed that such issues will remain open unless they are resolved.