The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal ruled, upholding a ruling of the Court of First Instance, which obligated a driver who hit a person with an expired vehicle and inflicted various disability rates to pay the victim 60,200 dirhams in compensation for the material, moral and future damage he sustained. The court rejected the appeal.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against an insurance company, demanding that it pay him the material, moral and future compensation estimated by the court, and the amount of 20 thousand and 200 dirhams of treatment expenses, and the legal interest at 12% from the date of filing the lawsuit until full payment, with obligating it to pay fees and expenses and a return Lawyer’s fees, indicating that he had an accident caused by the defendant’s insured car and left him with a large percentage of disability, and the driver of the car was presented to the court and was convicted.

While the defense of the defendant insurance company submitted a memorandum requesting the rejection of the case for not covering the accident with insurance coverage, because the car insurance expired more than four months before the accident occurred, and the insurance policy was not renewed, while the defendant submitted a memorandum that included a request to introduce a new discount “the driver of the vehicle causing the issue.” At the end, he asked to oblige the defendant and the entered litigant to jointly and severally pay the plaintiff reparable compensation for moral, moral and future damages, compensation for lost earnings, 20,200 dirhams, and legal interest.

During the consideration of the case, the entered opponent submitted a memorandum that included the introduction of a second opponent (the car rental company), given that the latter was the owner of the vehicle, and was not insured against third parties and the insurance policy had expired. Final with the percentage of disability, while the court ruled to obligate the opponent entering the “vehicle driver” to pay the plaintiff 60 thousand and 200 dirhams, and the legal interest on it at the rate of 5% annually from the date of the judgment becoming final, until full payment, and obligating him to pay the lawsuit expenses, and rejecting all other requests, The judgment did not satisfy the convict, so he appealed against him and demanded that the judgment be rescinded, and that the appellant be obligated to an “insurance company” for the full amount.

In the rationale for its ruling, the court explained that the final penal judgment issued in the criminal case has the authority of the thing judged before the civil court, noting that the evidence from the papers is that the penal judgment convicted the appellant “the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident” and his responsibility for the accident, while he was driving a finished vehicle. The insurance, which resulted in the judgment in his favour, being damaged by the damages shown in the forensic report, and the appealed judgment ruled that the appellant was solely responsible for the accident, since the vehicle was not insured at the time of the accident, and he had been hit by the law, and the appeal became unfounded, and the court decided to accept The appeal was in form, and the matter was rejected and the judgment appealed was confirmed, and the appellant was obligated to pay expenses.



