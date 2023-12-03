The representative of the Youth Center at COP28, Jassim Al-Obaidli, said that the center will organize 120 workshops, in which 6,000 young men and women from inside and outside the UAE will participate, noting that the launch of the center came under the directives of the wise leadership, keen to activate the role of youth in Climate action, concerted efforts, and enhancing their role in the field of sustainable development and reducing the repercussions of climate change.

Al-Obaidli added to Emirates Today that the programs that the center will present focus on the role of sustainable development and activating the role of youth in drawing a road map to limit the repercussions of climate change in the coming years, pointing out that the programs that will be interactive will see the light soon through the projects that it will present. Young people and visitors look forward to it, while presenting the best practices to benefit from them, whether in the UAE or in other countries in general.

The Ministry of Culture recently launched the “Youth Center”, with the aim of raising the level of youth awareness about the challenges of climate change facing the world, in line with the policy of engaging youth established by the state as they are the group most capable of finding innovative solutions, and redirecting the attention of local and global communities to climate issues. Within the activities of the “COP28” conference.

The center can host more than 10,000 young men and women from various parts of the world, to participate in the activities and programs it presents to discuss youth ambitions and global climate action plans within a group of the main topics of the global conference, in a way that contributes to developing the capabilities of this important segment of society to confront the consequences of environmental changes. climate change, and hone their experiences and skills to be able to respond to the various challenges of this issue, and develop the necessary and effective solutions to them.

