The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and strategic partners in the government, local and private sectors, launched the “Prevention of Heat Exhaustion and Diseases” campaign under the slogan “Your Safety is Our Goal” for the workers category in conjunction with the noon work ban period that continues throughout the months of July and August. It targets 6,000 workers, with the aim of enhancing health awareness among community members about the dangers of exposure to heat in the summer, and supporting groups of workers with preventive means, to avoid heat exhaustion or contracting diseases resulting from it, and to honor their efforts during the summer months.

The launch of the campaign was announced during a press conference held by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in cooperation with the Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah at the Council’s headquarters, yesterday, in the presence of a number of representatives of government and private agencies participating in the campaign.

The campaign includes providing educational and awareness-raising lectures at workers’ locations about the dangers of exposure to exhaustion and its symptoms, how to provide first aid, and introducing preventive measures and sound practices that prevent reaching the stage of heat exhaustion, in addition to providing free examinations for eyesight, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, in addition to Distribution of personal protection supplies from the sun’s rays, food, water and gifts to the target group of all nationalities.

The campaign highlights the strategic role played by government partnerships with the private sector in promoting public health, as part of a comprehensive strategy, which aims to enhance constructive cooperation and exchange knowledge and experiences, to consolidate the bonds of fruitful work between partners, and achieve the Ministry’s ambitious goals of enhancing the quality of healthy life in the country. .

The list of partners in the campaign includes the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Sharjah Government Media Office, the Sharjah Police General Headquarters, the Emirates Health Services Corporation, the Sharjah Sports Council, the Labor Standards Development Authority, the Sharjah City Municipality, the Department of Municipal Affairs, the Sharjah Charitable Society, and the Sharjah Cooperative Society. Sharjah Radio and Television Authority, Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Center for Voluntary Work – Department of Social Services, Emirates Red Crescent, Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Faust Contracting Company, Al Jaber Opticals, Medcare Group, Aster Group, Manzil Health Services Company, and a water factory. albumen.

The Director of the Ministry’s Representative Office in Sharjah, Mohammed Al Zarouni, confirmed that the “Prevention of Heat Exhaustion and Diseases” campaign in Sharjah is being launched by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection for the 13th year with the participation of several governmental, charitable and private bodies, and it represents a humanitarian initiative that reflects the values ​​of social responsibility by preserving the health and safety of society. By spreading health awareness among all its segments, especially the category of workers whose work requires exposure to sunlight, and educating them about the risks of heat exhaustion and the diseases caused by it, within the framework of government directions that preserve the rights of workers, ensure their safety, and ensure a healthy work environment for them, which is consistent with Standards approved by the World Health Organization.

Al Zarouni added: “Community service is a shared responsibility between all governmental and private agencies, institutions, bodies and individuals within one work team that aims to make all segments of society happy. In addition, such community initiatives contribute to building a healthy culture in society and encourage healthy behaviors among its members.” “Through the information, awareness-raising guidance, and preventive measures it provides.”

The Director of the Health Education Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, Iman Rashid Saif, stressed the keenness to identify the health needs of workers and provide awareness programs for them, because the health of all members of society is at the forefront of government priorities, based on the status of the human being as the basis and engine of development, based on the vision of Qarina. His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah.

She explained that the campaign focuses on raising awareness of the importance of drinking sufficient amounts of water, wearing appropriate clothing, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, and providing nutritional advice to enhance the body’s resistance to heat, within the framework of strengthening the emirate’s efforts aimed at encouraging members of society to follow healthy habits that preserve health. Their health and safety, especially workers, and raising their level of health awareness.

She pointed out the support of the associations affiliated with the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, which are the Friends of Breastfeeding Association, the Friends of Arthritis Patients Association, the Friends of Kidney Patients Association, and the Friends of Diabetes Association.