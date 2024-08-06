London (AFP)

The British government announced yesterday that 6,000 specialist police officers were put on standby to deal with the far-right riots that erupted after the killing of three girls in an attack that led to a week of violence.

Last Monday, six people were arrested and several police officers were injured when rioters attacked them with stones and fireworks in Plymouth, southern England.

Rioters attacked police officers in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during an attempt to set fire to a foreign-owned shop.

Police said a man in his 30s was seriously assaulted during the unrest and that they were treating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

Meanwhile, a group of men gathered in Birmingham, central England, confronted a supposed far-right demonstration and forced a Sky News reporter off the air. Justice Secretary Heidi Alexander told BBC Radio 4 yesterday that the government had brought in 6,000 specialist police officers to deal with the ongoing violence.

She added: We will ensure that every person sentenced to prison as a result of rioting and disorder has a place waiting for him in prison.

Rioters threw stones, attacked police, burned and looted shops, smashed car and house windows and targeted at least two hotels housing asylum seekers in several cities over the weekend.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to the media to impose “swift criminal penalties” on those involved in the riots.

The police announced the arrest of more than 378 people since the beginning of the clashes, a number that is likely to “increase every day” as long as investigators continue to identify and arrest the rioters.

The government has introduced new emergency security measures for Muslim places of worship. In Burnley, northwest England, a hate crime investigation is under way after gravestones were vandalised in a Muslim section of a cemetery.

Starmer has been very firm in recent days in the face of what he has described as “far-right bullying”, and on Sunday afternoon warned far-right protesters that they would “regret it”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper told the BBC the importance of “accountability”. “The rioters will pay a price,” she said. “We have made sure the courts are ready, that additional prosecutors are available,” she added. “We expect justice to be done swiftly.”