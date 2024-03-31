The Emirati humanitarian team, located in the Chadian city of Umm Djers, continued implementing its Ramadan program in the region, which includes distributing Ramadan food to Sudanese refugees and the local community, and conducting field visits to the villages and towns surrounding the city, to learn about the conditions of the people there and provide humanitarian aid to them, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership. By responding to urgent humanitarian appeals and extending a helping hand to the most needy groups.

The team consists of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and works in cooperation with the UAE Aid Coordination Office, as part of its Ramadan campaign in the region, and distributed 6,000 food baskets and 500 food baskets. Relief bags and living supplies were delivered to a number of villages affiliated with the city of Umm Jars.

Ramadan baskets include basic items such as rice, flour, sugar, oils, cereals, baby milk, dates, and other essential needs for families, while relief bags contain kitchen utensils, household equipment, carpets, and other living materials that contribute to providing the families’ needs.

The director of the municipality of Umm Jars, Muhammad Idris, praised the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE, through its ongoing initiatives to support Sudanese refugees and the local community in Chad, noting that distributing Ramadan food and food baskets to poor villages will contribute significantly to alleviating the suffering of families. The needy.

He added, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), that the distribution of food baskets, relief bags, and living materials included many of the surrounding villages and towns in Umm Jaras, which left the greatest impact on the hearts of the people.

Beneficiary families expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE, its government and people, for the continuous support it provides to the residents of the region in all development, service and relief fields.

In turn, the official of the Emirati field hospital in Chad, Dr. Salem Al-Amiri, said that the hospital has received, since its opening on the ninth of last July, about 20,000 medical cases of men, women and children from Sudanese refugees and members of the local community, at a rate of 80 patients per day, in addition to performing surgical operations that ranged from simple, medium and large in various specialties. Such as bones, nerves, and general surgeries.

He pointed out that the field hospital continues its work to receive patients during the holy month of Ramadan, to provide health support to the Sudanese brothers affected by the current conditions in their country, and in support of the friendly Republic of Chad, with the aim of alleviating the effects of the humanitarian situation resulting from the influx of large numbers of refugees to it.

• Ramadan baskets include rice, flour, sugar, oils, grains, baby milk, dates, and other essential needs for families.