Age proved to be a big factor? Pakistanis have cited several reasons behind the superior performance of Kovid-19. One of them claims that the average age of the Pakistani population is 22 years and that Kovid-19 causes more distress to the elderly. The average age in Italy is 46.5 years and there were more than 35 thousand deaths. Though from this scale, the number of youth in India is not less but it is among the most affected top-3 countries. The average age in India is 25 years and the crowd in cities is also like Pakistan.

Cheating due to less testing? Experts have cited testing and tracing as the major reason behind overcoming the corona in Pakistan. The government said that due to its strict steps, the virus could be controlled. In the last week of August, Pakistan’s positive test rate was 2.09 percent, which is within the range of the World Health Organization (5%). It is assumed that the corona is under control in that country at a lower rate. However, experts say that limited testing may increase the number of real cases of infection. Seeing the statistics of Pakistan, Pakistan has no match with India. Looking at the graph above, it shows that India has achieved the record of more than 10 lakh tests in a day, whereas in Pakistan, since June, an average of 20 thousand tests are being done daily.

Pakistan has been able to test only 27 lakhs so far According to data from worldometers.info, India has tested more than 4.6 crore people so far. This means 33,767 tests per 10 lakh population. At the same time, Pakistan has done only a little over 27 lakh tests, that is, 12,216 tests per 10 lakh population. Talking about percentage, India has tested its 3.3% population while Pakistan has tested only 1.2%. To test more cases, more testing is necessary. In such a situation, the data shows that the correct picture of Corona in Pakistan has not been revealed to us.

Cases being under-reported? A sero survey was conducted in Pakistan in July in collaboration with the WHO. Accordingly, 11 percent of Pakistanis had antibodies to Kovid. Sero surveys in India suggest that the number of people affected by the disease may be higher than the reported figures. An official of the Punjab province (Pakistan) in Dyche Valle was quoted as saying that he had orders from above that the figures be reduced by almost half. This month it reported only 34 new cases instead of 63. The official Kovid figures of Pakistan are suspect due to similar movements at the district level.

People are afraid to open up There is also a theory behind the low number of cases in Pakistan that people are not telling about the disease due to fear of society. According to Dyche Valle, “More people in Pakistan now know the symptoms of Kovid-19 and do not come to the hospital until they are very serious.” The German media quoted a Pakistani Air Force doctor as saying the same thing. Experts also say that people are nervous about getting a test of Kovid so that they are not thrown out of society if they come positive.

Pakistan’s death rate is higher than India Even if the overall case count is low in Pakistan, 2.1% of the patients died from Kovid. Whereas in India this figure is 1.8 percent. In fact, the case fatality rate has been steadily decreasing in India, while in Pakistan it has remained above 2%.

Number of deaths in Pakistan In Pakistan, 6,335 patients of Kovid-19 have died while in India about 70 thousand. India ranks third in the world after the US and Brazil in terms of cases and deaths.

Pakistan has succeeded in stopping Corona? Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that Kovid situation control was possible due to ‘smart lockdown’. Instead of shutting down the entire city, small areas were shut down. Covid cases have also been reduced in hospitals. Most of the institutes have now opened there but the experts are warning of the second wave of Corona. It is difficult to say that Pakistan has completely controlled the corona. Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam had declared themselves corona free, even after that there are new cases. The WHO has also stated that the virus is not yet eradicated. With Pakistan now moving towards reopening, the possibility of an increase in Corona cases cannot be ruled out.

The number of new cases of coronavirus in Pakistan has decreased dramatically in the last few weeks. In the middle of June, where more than 6 thousand cases were coming daily, only 300 new cases are being detected daily in September. As of Saturday night, there were 2,97,512 cases out of which 6,335 patients died. According to Pakistan, there are 2,82,268 patients recovered and currently there are only 8,909 active cases. The situation in Pakistan with a population of more than 22 crores was such that by August there were estimated to be 80 thousand deaths. Pakistan’s health infrastructure is poor, the economy has collapsed, cities are crowded, despite the number of infractions in recent weeks. Health Experts are shocked by this and are looking for reasons for Pakistan’s ‘success’. Especially when the number of Kovid-19 cases in neighboring India is creating new records every day.