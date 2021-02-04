THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, 4 February 2021, 09:17



Six thousand calendars illustrated by schoolchildren in the municipality have been edited by the City Council in order to promote care for the environment. Under the name Murcia Sustainable City, the almanac, which has been published since 1995, promotes “the good guidelines that must be practiced to have a sustainable city and environment, through the drawings, creations, ideas and feelings expressed by schoolchildren, making them protagonists of the preservation and care of our environment “, explained the mayor Rebeca Pérez. The councilor gave a copy to Mario López, one of the participating students, from the Maestro José Castaño school, which illustrates the month of November.

In this edition, almost 15,000 drawings created by students of 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grade of Primary Education from 138 schools were presented.