In Russia, only half of registered patients with HIV (45.7 percent) were able to receive antiretroviral therapy in 2020 – this is 505 thousand annual courses. Almost 600,000 more people were left without the medication they were entitled to, RBC reports with reference to the annual report of the Treatment Preparedness Coalition (ITPCru), in which it analyzed state purchases of drugs necessary for immunodeficiency.

The figures obtained differ from the official data of the Federal Scientific and Methodological Center for the Prevention and Control of AIDS of Rospotrebnadzor. According to them, last year 605 thousand citizens underwent therapy, which is 53.2 percent of the total number of HIV-positive in the country. The difference in indicators is due to the fact that the Coalition did not take into account those who started and then interrupted treatment.

In 2020, the Ministry of Health spent 30.9 billion rubles on the purchase of antiretroviral drugs, which is two billion more than in 2019. This money paid for 85 percent of all purchased courses. Another ten percent was bought by the FSIN institutions. Only four percent of medicines were purchased from regional budgets.

In some cases, patients complained of drug shortages by the end of the year, but there was no massive outage. In total, 358 complaints from infected citizens were recorded, 266 of them related to problems in the supply of medicines and diagnostic tools. A year earlier, there were 455 such complaints. Most of the messages were from St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk and Sverdlovsk regions.

According to official figures, there are 1.1 million people living with HIV in Russia.