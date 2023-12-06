Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club, sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and in cooperation with the Swimming Federation, is organizing the “Abu Dhabi Swim for Life” International Championship, over the course of 3 days, starting tomorrow, Friday, until next Sunday, in the swimming pool of the Mohammed bin Zayed City Center in Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Khalfan Al Jahouri, a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club and Chairman of the Technical Committee, expressed his happiness at holding the first international tournament bearing the name of the club after its new establishment, and said: “This number of teams and swimmers is a source of confidence for us in achieving the greatest benefit and also in our ability to organize an event of this size.” For the first time, there is a large number of swimmers from outside the country for more contact with international elements who have great experience, and the goal is to spread and develop the sport of swimming.”

He added: “This tournament comes in line with the vision of the Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club, which aims to promote the growth and development of swimming and water sports in Abu Dhabi and the country, and based on the importance of sports and physical activities and their role in promoting fitness and general health for all members of society.”

He continued: “A group of the best athletes, more than 600 male and female swimmers from 80 different nationalities, will participate in the championship, representing 40 government clubs and private academies, where they will compete in more than 2,800 individual races.”

Ahmed Khalfan continued: “Among the participants, there are 150 male and female national swimmers representing the Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club and the Al Dhaid and Al Hamriyah Clubs. There will also be international participations from Iraq, Egypt, Uganda, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, and various other countries, and they will compete. In more than 24 individual races, including long and medium distance races of 1500 m, 800 m, and 400 m freestyle, as well as relay races, for all age groups, including cubs, juniors, youth, and generals, and special competitions for masters.