Kyiv (agencies)

Yesterday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture announced that Ukraine may lose several million tons of crops due to the floods caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam in the south of the country, while the governor of Kherson announced that water flooded about 600 square kilometers of the region.

“Without a source of water supply, it is impossible to grow vegetables,” the ministry said in a statement. “We will grow grains and oilseeds using a low-yield model.”

The ministry said that destroying the dam would flood tens of thousands of hectares of farmland in southern Ukraine and could turn at least 500,000 hectares of land left without irrigation into “deserts”.

She added that the flooded land would require a full agricultural assessment of the condition of the soil and in most cases special soil remediation methods would be required.

She said the affected lands mainly produced vegetables, cereals, oilseeds and melons.

In parallel, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Kherson region yesterday, and wrote in a comment accompanying a video recording of his visit via “Telegram” that “many important issues were discussed, the operational situation in the region, the evacuation of residents from potential flood areas, and ending the state of emergency caused by the dam explosion.” And the organization of support operations for the affected areas ».

He wrote, “Thank you to the rescuers and volunteers! I thank everyone who participated in this work!».

“It is important to calculate the damage, allocate funds to compensate the population affected by the disaster, develop a program to compensate for losses or relocate companies located in the Kherson region,” Zelensky said. Yesterday, the governor of the Kherson region said that water flooded about 600 square kilometers of the region, most of which are on the side of the river, which is controlled by the Russian forces, and that about 2,000 left the affected areas, adding that the “average flood level” in the region reached 5.61 meters.

Streets that were once hundreds of meters from the riverbank are now flooded, and temporary jetties have been prepared for movement by small boats or canoes.