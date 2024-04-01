According to the country, the conflict against Hamas has also left 1,500 Israeli agents injured

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) stated this Monday (April 1, 2024) that 600 of the country's soldiers have died since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7. The corporation also estimates that 1,500 were injured in the conflicts. The information is from the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel.

The number was reached on Sunday (31 March), after Sergeant Sivan Weil, aged 20, was confirmed dead. On Friday (29 April), he had been attacked with a grenade during combat with Hamas in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to an Israeli survey, 256 soldiers from the country have died since ground operations began in the Palestinian territory on October 27.

The war between Tel Aviv and Hamas is heading into its 6th month with no resolution on the horizon. On March 25, the United Nations approved a ceasefire resolution, which should have been extended from March 10 to April 9 – a period that includes Ramadan, sacred to Muslims.

Israeli authorities, however, said they would not adopt the determination and continued the routine of attacks.

As of Sunday (March 31), 33,237 Palestinians had already been killed by the Israel Defense Forces, according to data from the Hamas Ministry of Health. On the Israeli side, there were 1,139 victims – all on October 7, when members of the extremist group invaded Israel. The information is from Al Jazeera and cannot be independently verified.