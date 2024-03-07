The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, opened the 56th International Driver Testing Association Conference (CIECA Congress), which is held under the slogan: “Smart Driving in the Cities of the Future,” and is being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The opening of the conference, which was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by the President of the International Driver Testing Organization, Pat Delaney, and a number of executive directors and directors of departments in driver licensing bodies and institutions, employees of the organization, driving education institutions and universities in the country, and more than 600 participants, which is the highest number. On the date of the event. The conference included 16 parallel sessions in which 16 international speakers spoke, led by Professor Christoph Stiller from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in the Republic of Germany.

The conference, which was held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa, discussed a number of topics: education of drivers and trainers, risk management, road safety, development of tests, technological issues and development of training curricula.

The conference will be accompanied by presentations of new technologies in training and qualifying drivers to keep pace with new changes in traffic safety.

The President of the International Driver Testing Organization, Pat Delaney, expressed his pleasure in participating in the 56th International Driver Testing Organization conference, which is being held for the first time in Dubai in the UAE.

Delaney said: “The other main topic of the conference this year is preparing drivers for smart mobility and road safety, and the current session is certainly large, and is undoubtedly considered a wonderful opportunity to open horizons and doors widely for all participants from bodies, institutions and specialized organizations from different parts of the world, to interact with the event.” And make the most of its sessions, workshops, activities and other events, especially those that attach great importance to contributing to improving road safety, as safety is a top priority in our work in the organization.

Self-driving vehicles

For his part, Professor Christoph Stiller from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology in the Republic of Germany presented a visual presentation titled: “Enhancing Safety in the Era of Automated Vehicles.”

Christoph Stiller said: “The entry of autonomous vehicles into the road traffic landscape heralds an era of transformation in the field of mobility, which prompts us to focus on the safety implications of automated vehicles, and highlight the pivotal role of video sensors, lidar and radar in capturing a range of information.” Multimedia images of the vehicle's surroundings, and high-definition digital maps also enrich this data, allowing the vehicle to create a comprehensive model of the real world. Through a type of (situational awareness), the self-driving vehicle can predict possible future scenarios, laying the foundation for planning and executing movements independently and safely, to ensure safe and smooth traffic flow.”

Steller added: “It is important to take advantage of the capabilities of artificial intelligence in shaping (perception, scene understanding, and movement planning) for autonomous vehicles, and another important aspect is the profound impact of training data on the performance of artificial intelligence methodologies. Emphasis must be placed on the safety structures of the autonomous vehicle and its integration into the automated ecosystem, and field evaluation methodologies for safety aspects must be taken into account, as another critical element to ensure the reliability and security of smart systems.”

Mattar Al Tayer honored Pat Delaney and Professor Christoph Stiller, and also honored the conference’s sponsoring institutions, which are: the EcoDrive Institute, the Dubai Driving Center, the Galadari Centre, as well as the National Petroleum Company (ENOC).

In turn, Pat Delaney honored Mattar Al Tayer, in appreciation of the Authority’s role as the most effective member of the organization in 2023.

Cooperation Agreement

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Tayer witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Roads and Transport Authority and the International Driver Testing Organization.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the authority by the Executive Director of the Licensing Corporation, Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, and on behalf of the International Driver Testing Organization, the head of the organization, Pat Delaney, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences between the two sides.

Conference sponsors

The event is supported by the Authority’s partners in the field of driving education and vehicle driving, which are: EcoDrive Institute, Dubai Centre, Galadari Centre, Belhasa Centre, Excellence Centre, Emirates Institute, Al Ahli Centre, as well as the National Petroleum Company (ENOC).

Workshops and activities accompanying the conference

The holding of the 56th conference of the International Driver Testing Organization coincides with the holding of workshops and accompanying activities related to the organization’s field of work and the activities organized by the Roads and Transport Authority, where Eddy Klynen from the Kingdom of Belgium, a road safety expert, held a workshop for the authority’s driving examiners entitled: “From Driver Examiner to Driving Evaluator,” expert Kalnan also held another workshop entitled: “From Driving Instructor to Driving Instructor,” designated for directors of training departments and training officers in driving education facilities.

“Seika” organization

The International Driver Testing Organization, known as CIECA, is headquartered in the Belgian capital, Brussels. It is an international driver testing organization specialized in the field of driver examination and road safety. The organization aims to develop driving standards and develop training and safety curricula, and includes 69 members from 38 countries around the world. The Roads and Transport Authority has been a full member of this international organization for 10 years.