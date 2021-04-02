Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Hudayriat Cycling Challenge, which was held with the support of the Councils Affairs Office of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi “Abu Dhabi Councils” and the organization of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has achieved remarkable successes and great community participation that reached more than 600 contestants within the agenda of the community sporting events of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and support its efforts to spread the culture of Doing sports and achieving sports communication for all societal groups, and working to raise the cultural level and awareness of the importance of sport, support the practice of cycling by society groups, and amid the highest standards of precautionary measures and preventive measures to limit the spread of the virus (Covid 19).

And he won the 100 km race that was held in the morning, with the participation of more than 250 riders, for the Egyptian female category, Ibtisam Zayed, with a time of 02:43:39:05 hours, and the Kazakh Umutazhanova came again at 02:43:39:07 hours, and her citizen Akil Oseem came. Third in 02: 48: 19:02 hours, and in the male category, Slovenian Grega Paul won first place after he had covered the 100 km distance in 02: 13:30:02 hours, and Russian Vladimir Joseph came second at 02: 13:30:03 hours, Rashid Al Balushi came third at 2:16:45 hours.

While he won the 30 km race, which was held in the evening, with the participation of more than 350 riders and contestants, in the Italian female category Caramel Cipriani with a time of 50:26 minutes, and the second came British Gemma Brown with a time of 65:22:02 minutes, and the Irish Michel Nagel finished third with a time of 56 : 22:03 minutes, and in the men’s category, Moroccan Saeed Al-Blouki won first place with a time of 44:15:06 minutes, and Filipino Lance Le Manslan came second in 44:23:05 minutes, and the third was the solution of the Filipino Francisco Pino in 44:38:05 minutes.

In the hand cycling race for people of determination, Rashid Al Dhaheri won the first place, after he had covered a distance of 30 km in a time of 01:03:17 hours, and Hussain Al-Mazem came second at 01:03:17 hours, and the third place came for Omani Ali Al-Saadi 01:07:27 hours .

The organizing committee of the race had allocated cash prizes for more than 180 winners and winners in the morning and evening races for different age groups.

For his part, Aref Hamad Al-Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stressed that the large participation in the Hudayriat Challenge for Cycling is evidence of the interaction of Abu Dhabi society with the community races organized by the Council, with the objectives of spreading positive sports practices by making sport a pattern for an ideal healthy life, indicating the importance of racing and its role in raising The level of interaction with all activities and the diversity of sports, pointing out that the Council was keen to organize the race with the support of the Councils Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Office on Al Hudayriat Island, the natural outlet for athletes, and the main modern destination for entertainment in Abu Dhabi, extending thanks and appreciation to all partners, sponsors and volunteers for their cooperation in making this race a success. The community within the agenda and activities of the Council for the current year.

For his part, the Councils Affairs Office of the Crown Prince’s Court affirmed that activating and organizing such sports activities and competitions enhances community participation and communication, and creates an atmosphere of fun and positive competition. Especially as the office seeks to enhance communication and interaction between all segments of society, through the events and activities that it organizes and supervises in the various councils of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the initiative of the office comes within the office’s work and its endeavor to raise the cultural and health level of the importance of sports.

The office praised the great role of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and its continuous support in organizing such various competitive sports activities, which aim to spread the culture of cycling among the members of Abu Dhabi society, in order to encourage and motivate them to practice sports and make it a healthy lifestyle