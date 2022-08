The French love nothing more than to take a dip in their own swimming pool. France has 3.2 million private swimming pools: that is an average of 1 swimming pool per 21 residents. Last year, 244,000 swimming pools were built at French homes. That’s more than 600 a day. “That is historically a lot: we have never built so much in a year,” says director Joëlle Pulinx Challet of the trade association FPP.