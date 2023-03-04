The motto of Harvard University, where Gerry Cardinale graduated, is clear even to those who have not studied Latin: Veritas. And Cardinale told the truth two days ago, the whole truth, about his intentions: he wants to build the Milan stadium and build it quickly. RedBird is very active and accelerates: it wants to make a decision by April on the chosen area and is studying the area of ​​La Maura, the only one that has recently emerged. For the others, from Sesto to San Donato, the dossier has already been prepared in recent months. And San Siro? Well, San Siro remains standing only as a school hypothesis, essentially waned. La Maura today is the Milanese alternative to solutions in the province, not to a new Meazza.