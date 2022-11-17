There is no money for bonuses. No, it is not just about reimbursing 60 million for the economic loss to the community. The damage to the Municipal Government is so serious that there is no money to cover the bonuses of municipal workersthem in Mazatlan. According to the first results of the reviews of how Luis Guillermo Benítez left the coffers of the commune, the amount found to date exceeds 600 million pesos. Of that size is the damage that has been discovered so far caused by an administration riddled with irregularities, abuse and excess, frivolous and also managed its finances with the worst of intentions; benefit personally from public money. And there is still more to find. The municipal governments For some time they have been contributing month after month to a fund whose objective is to guarantee the payment of Christmas bonuses workers no later than December. Now apparently the Chemist had those resources.

The State Goverment will have to bail out the City Council. At least in what refers to the money to pay the bonuses. But in this he is not only the responsible Chemist. There are surely members of his cabinet, past and present, who must answer for this. Hence, none of those who operated with the Chemical should remain in the municipal structure. None. Because everyone, absolutely everyone, had a hand in what could be considered an embezzlement and theft of the people’s money. Who will close the door?

The governor lost his composure and lashed out at journalists yesterday during his visit to Mazatlán. He came to open the Annual Public Health Meeting. The least he should have expected was for the journalists to ask him about the Chemist. With each step he took upon arrival at the Convention Center, Rubén Rocha Moya had to endure the questions from the reporters. He was heard and looked upset. And even more so when his sight found the figure of Luis Guillermo Benítez who we later learned was not “summoned.”

But the last straw was when the fellow journalist from EL DEBATE, Blanca Regalado, asked Rocha Moya What would your government do to support the carriers that received support to acquire new vehicles during the last state administration? The governor’s face changed. He told the journalist that he was seeking to support the past administration.

“That they do not know that they were induced to buy 400 “Puro Sinaloa” trucks. And do you know what happened? There are the poor permit holders losing their family capital. You ask me if I would do it like the previous ones. Of course I wouldn’t!” And he accused the journalist of defending the previous government “for some reason.” He already looks like the Chemist, the journalist threw that expression on her face. Another reporter threw a question and Rocha Moya He asked: “And what are you from? From the Northwest,” he replied. “Uffa… from the Northwest you had to be.” The governor must understand the work of journalists and, above all, respect them.

