The International Hemaya Center of the General Department of Narcotics Control at Dubai Police concluded the activities of the “Student Spring Forum 2024”, which was held under the slogan “We train to protect”, in partnership with the Emirates School Education Foundation, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and the Dubai Student Police Council, with the participation of more Of 600 students.

Director of the General Department of Narcotics Control at Dubai Police, Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, confirmed that the Student Spring Forum achieved its goals by investing in leisure time, connecting students with their community, and removing barriers between policemen and students, praising the strategic partnership between Dubai Police and the Emirates School Education Foundation, which I focused on developing security programs and their positive impact on student behavior.

The Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Engineer Mohammed Hamza Al Qasim, stated that the Hemaya International Center offers various programs that have a positive impact on the student, his family, and his community, stressing that the programs of the Hemaya International Center, which are held in partnership with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, protect the student from many extraneous factors. Which may affect his social behavior and academic evaluation, and protect him and protect him from many dangers.

For his part, Director of the International Hemaya Center, Colonel Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf, said that the Spring Student Forum is one of the student seasons that the Center benefits from in launching its awareness programs for students, which include sports, military, volunteer, and cognitive activities and various workshops, indicating that preparations will begin early for this summer program. This year, which is considered the largest event in the UAE, he praised the work teams that worked day and night to provide a positive climate environment for students, put a smile on their faces, and instill noble values ​​in them.

Major General Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb:

• The Spring Student Forum achieved its goals by investing in leisure time, connecting the student with his community, and removing barriers between the policeman and the students.