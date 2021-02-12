Hussam Abdulnabi (Dubai)

The projects and tasks included in the national space program constitute investment opportunities that benefit the various economic sectors, especially the financial and banking sector, where banks can participate in financing projects for space invasion, and specialized investment funds can also be launched for this purpose.

Although the UAE has allocated investments estimated at 22 billion dirhams to support the projects and tasks included in the national space program, various investment banks and companies can benefit by actively participating in projects related to establishing the infrastructure related to the program’s objectives during the coming period, especially The space industries are witnessing an unprecedented acceleration, given the world’s tendency to include economic concepts to benefit from the outputs of space programs.

Amjad Nasr, a banking expert, affirms that banks and various financial institutions should benefit and participate effectively in the plan to enhance space investment, which the state launched, especially as it is full of unique opportunities, as the space economy grows at remarkable rates and the total global space economy exceeded $ 400 billion at the end of last year. , Compared with about $ 50 billion in 2010, indicating that global estimates expect huge investments from the private sector to enter the sector in the coming years, so that the size of the space economy will reach $ 1.1 trillion in 2040, then $ 2.7 trillion by 2050.

Nasr called on banks and investment institutions in the country to change the legacy they are accustomed to, which is to provide financing and direct investments to traditional sectors in search of guarantees and reduce risks.

He explained that the success of one project in the industries related to the space program is guaranteed to achieve returns that exceed the stages of financing or investment returns in the current typical sectors, noting that the participation of banks in financing and investment, in addition to that it represents opportunities for profit, is considered a national necessity within the framework of the national policy for the space sector, which targets Developing the role of the space industry in expanding the UAE economy based on high knowledge and skills, enhancing the contribution of the space industry to diversifying the UAE economy, in addition to developing effective methods to attract space companies and increasing investment in the UAE space industry.

Nasr suggested that banks and financial institutions participate in launching specialized investment funds to promote scientific research in the space field, especially in space research, development of spacecraft, artificial intelligence solutions, robotics and much more, stressing that being able to achieve a single scientific discovery is guaranteed to achieve returns that exceed many times the returns of projects. This is what various international companies have been alerted to, as they have allocated huge sums to participate in space invasion programs.

Promote investment

For her part, Awatef Al-Harmoudi, the banking expert, said that enhancing investment and participation in supporting the space sector has become a national necessity and duty, and the financial sector in general must participate in any initiative adopted by the state because these initiatives have become compatible with global levels, not local or regional levels, pointing out to the importance of That financial support initiatives for projects in the space sector be prepared under the supervision of Emirati cadres so that the people of the UAE have a leadership role in this field as well.

Al-Harmoudi stressed that the orientation of local financial institutions to this sector will be in line with the global trend of investment in this sector, as studies of companies specialized in providing data for the space economy expect that the number of companies specialized in the field of space has doubled several times over the coming years, compared to their current estimated number About 450 companies, stressing that the benefits of participating in the space economy are not limited to the great scientific benefits, but rather extend to include multiple economic benefits. Therefore, space companies receive investments at the present time from about 600 investment funds.

Al-Harmoudi stated that at the local level, the numbers that were revealed regarding the plan to promote space investment, also represent opportunities in all sectors, and work must be taken to participate in them as they aim to facilitate more investments in the space industry in the country.

She added that the plan includes a set of goals that must be taken advantage of, especially that the state will work to sustain the growth of companies and the space sector in the country, and increase the contribution of the Emirati space sector in diversifying the national economy and expanding the knowledge economy, noting that this will be done through two main pillars, namely the development of an enabling environment. Attracting the space sector, developing the space investment engine and supporting entities through the creation of a catalyst and a space investment platform, in addition to forming the Emirati Angel Investment Group to invest in emerging companies and through the Accelerator Program to support entrepreneurs for projects and emerging space companies.

Space economy

For his part, Muhammad Shaker, a financial expert, called on local investment institutions to launch investment funds specialized in financing the programs and objectives of the plan to enhance space investment, and to keep pace with the global trend to benefit from the growth of the space economy, especially after the total global space economy reached about 420 billion dollars, and the presence of 59 A country that manages satellite operations, 14 of which are working on space exploration programs, identifying a number of activities that can be started to finance, which are support for emerging space companies and entrepreneurship in the space sector, support for space sector companies, applications, services and technologies, in addition to participating in project offers and opportunities Investing in the space sector, and establishing companies specialized in promoting opportunities in the global space sector, and providing market needs and the requirements of other industries related to the space sector. Shaker called on financial institutions and banks to immediately communicate with the UAE Space Agency to understand more details about investment programs in space in order to develop a framework for the investment process and facilitate access to financing, and to strengthen relations and partnerships with major international companies, as well as promoting opportunities for investors and private sector companies. Noting that the financial centers operating in the country, such as the Dubai International Financial Center, can play an important role in this field through the flexible structured solutions available to them, such as companies and special-purpose entities, and simplified private systems for “specific companies”, which make structuring and financing processes faster. It is more flexible and cost-efficient.