60 years old | Yle boss Ville Vilén channels his own creativity into music and historical research

“I’m a journalist by nature,” says Ville Vilén, director of creative content and media at Ylen.

11.3. 18:30 | Updated 11.3. 19:30

“WaitI turn on the handsfree”, Ville Vilén says.

At the end of the conference day, the busy man has gotten into his car and is on his way home to Mikkeli from Helsinki. Now is a good time for the birthday interview.

“I’ve traveled this distance for thirty years, as long as I’ve been working at Yle,” he says on the phone, when the handsfree is safely connected.

After three decades spent in Pasila, the name is familiar to many, if nothing else, then from the last line of the end credits of Yle’s programs: Ville Vilén, editor-in-chief. He is Yle’s director of creative content and media and responsible editor-in-chief.

So does that mean that you are also Yleisradio’s most creative person?

“No, but when you manage creative people, you also have to understand something about creativity.”

Managing creative people is its own art form, Vilén says. The leader must have a view of where we are going. It is necessary to show the way and guarantee the resources.

“But basically, creativity comes from having room to think. I believe in this kind of guided freedom.”

Villain’s the industry includes a huge amount of Yle’s software, both on the television and radio side. In addition, his account includes the construction of Finnish-language channels, Yle Areena and Elävä arkisto, and Yle’s marketing.

“Yele has an extensive task, and a lot of my work is about balance. About what the resources are used for. I believe in a broad mission and public service. We have to constantly think about how to serve all kinds of population groups, age groups and tastes.”

There is constant citizen feedback on how Yle succeeds in its mission.

“It’s a clear thing. When operating with shared money, criticism must also be tolerated. I always try to respond to justified criticism.”

Vilén says that he understands very well that the pursuit of versatility inevitably leads to the fact that not everything pleases everyone. Especially in the era of social media, people are used to bringing out their irritations more sensitively than before.

“But it’s a bit unfair to take, for example, one piece of content – which doesn’t happen to please you – and use it to brand the entire company.”

Not all the feedback is by no means negative. The drama series, music offering, children’s programs, RSO and Areena, which started in 2007, are especially receiving praise, which seems to be Vilén’s favorite child.

“I came to lead its establishment. The arena also has many stages. In the beginning, there wasn’t much content and no users, but the change happened around 2012–13, when Netflix also entered the market. Since then, Areena’s development has been enormous.”

Ville Vilén’s media career began with a music program on a local radio station in Savonlinna.

In general Vilén ended up on the radio, in his own words, semi-accidentally.

“I joined a friend in Savonlinna to do music programs on local radio. I got contacts at Yle and got a bit of a display here.”

Around the same time, Yle was launching a new youth channel, Radiomafia. Vilén offered the idea of ​​a special program focused on soul and funk music. So he became Sleeper– program editor, who occasionally toured Jake Nyman On the lucky day. The career of the recent master’s in education in teaching was short.

Later, Vilén rose to become the head of music for the entire channel. After Radiomafia, he has been founding the Ylex youth channel, reforming Radio Suomei and building Areena and Elävä arkisto before his current position.

“I’ve been happy that I’ve been able to do so much at Yle and create something new.”

How about how do you feel about constant renewal in your sixties?

“Oh, am I too old for these jobs?”, Vilén asks and laughs.

Well, do you feel it?

“I believe in eternal learning and enthusiasm, looking ahead suits my nature. But I fully understand that new enthusiasts are needed in the future. At some point, not too far away, it will be the turn of others to continue. “

What about in terms of content – how tiring is it to constantly keep up with the pace of development and new generations?

“Professional skills include the fact that you have to understand more than just how you live. It is a necessity in this job.”

“But it has its limits, so to speak.”

In addition to music, Vilén enjoys history.

Its Vilen admits that in management positions one’s own creativity does not always flourish exactly as one would like.

“I am a journalist by nature, and I would have liked to do those jobs from time to time. That is probably often the challenge of those who have drifted into a management career”, he reflects.

In Vapaa, Vilén’s creativity has been channeled into music and historical research. A couple of books about the history of Savonlinna have also been published, and more are on the way.

When you’re constantly trying to understand what’s ahead in your work, it’s sometimes good to look at the past, he says.

“Historical research is a different kind of searching. I get to realize those other aspects in myself: storytelling, searching for information, delivering.”

Born in Helsinki in 1963. Grew up in Savonlinna.

Classroom teacher, Master of Education, University of Joensuu 1991.

Had a long career at Yle. Director of Yle Creative Content and Media since 2020. Director of Yle Creative Content 2011-2020, Director of Yle Vision’s software area in 2006-2010 and Program Director of Radio Suomen, Ylex and Yleq in 2003-2006. In addition, Vilén has worked as Radiomafia’s music manager and editor.

Director of the Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chairman of the Board of the Helsinki Music Hall.

He enjoys historical research and music. Wrote two books on the history of Savonlinna.

Lives in Mikkeli. The family includes a wife and two adult sons.

Turns 60 on March 12th.

Correction 11.3. at 7:29 p.m. Fixed Ville Vilén’s birthday. He turns 60 on March 12, not February 12, as the article previously stated.