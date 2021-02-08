60 years old | Unemployed actor Jussi Lampi now does a radio program without pay: “It is the actor’s hell when preparing a performance that cannot be presented to the public”

When he has played or played gigs almost all his life, it is very unfortunate in front of the audience, says Lampi.

Actor and musician Jussi Lampi has just got the day’s work done. However, not on stage or in front of the camera, but on the radio. Behind is a three-hour live broadcast on Radio Majava.

“We have Mikko Vehmasen with Mondays and Tuesdays Day coffeeprogram called twelve to three. Let’s do it in Suvilahti’s “mission center”. It’s a place the size of a slightly bigger bath. ”

Behind the online radio, which started last April, are the owners of the Majava bar in Kallio and Tampere. Like Lammi, there is a mixed cultural population whose livelihood and employment opportunities have been directly affected by the corona restrictions.

In short supply per year Coffee of the day has found an established audience.

“The feedback we received at the end of last year that our music line is insane was especially warming,” Lampi says and growls at the string.

Based on the spontaneous conversation between Lammi and Vehmas, the program is “free flutter of association” in terms of both musical and thematic choices.

“But it is adhered to that one song is played in each broadcast From Johnny Cash and From Judge Nurmio. ”

What is being talked about is riddled with burning topics. Preparing for shipments is your own, short routine.

“Vemmu will pick up the twins to twelve, and along the way we’ll wonder if there is a theme today.”

You don’t get paid to do the program, but there is something meaningful to do, Lampi says.

“Quite a lot has been dealt with the daily lives of freelancers and self-employed people during the Korona period.”

Radio work there has been a need for a life hole like this, as Korona left Lammi, who had worked as a freelancer for decades, unemployed. In the autumn, he had time to attend the Hämeenlinna City Theater, which premiered Marathon dancesin the play for just over ten shows before the shows were canceled.

“It’s hell for an actor to prepare a show that then can’t be presented to an audience. The most frustrating thing is this intermittent flowering. ”

Gigs have already been booked for spring Timo Rautiainen with. It only helps to hope for the best and fear the worst, Pond in.

Although thrives on the radio, misses bread work.

“Having played or played gigs almost all my life, it’s a big miss in front of the audience.”

Pond started playing drums as a teenager, and acting came a little later. At the age of 17, he moved to Vaasa and was in the army as a playing student for two and a half years.

“It was a good school for me. I got a call, free food and housing and still a daily allowance on top. The mother was a single parent and a widow, so the money was tight. ”

From Vaasa, the road took me to the Theater Academy’s entrance exams, inspired by a friend. The doors opened on the fourth try. In between, Lampi had time to attend a hotel and restaurant school in Jyväskylä.

“It was a hell of a year at Teak. There were God’s theaters and others, a terrible roar all the time. I thought I didn’t come here because of this. But then in the spring of sophomore year, I learned to go to that school, to take from it the things that were important to me. ”

Crucial moments included the participation of an instructor Arto af Hällström and the actor Vesa Vierikon For a course organized in group theater called the Basic Course in Easy and Superficial Acting.

“On that course, the lesson that the stage has to be nice takes true.”

During his fourth year of study, Lampi was practically working at the Group Theater.

“It was done Moliéren farce Scapin’s trickswith the Legends of the Group: Vierikko, Kari Heiskanen, Pertti Sveholm and partners. And our final work was directed by Heiskanen Castrates. That year in Group was my college. Another important community has, of course, been UIT. ”

But return to the radio. In their interview on the day of the interview, Lampi and Vehmas pricked up Sanoma’s media about stealing topics. Namely, it has happened several times that Coffee of the day The topic addressed by Ilta-Sanomat has ended with a slight delay.

“Once, for example, a story was made about taxi drivers in Helsinki and how Finnish drivers only go to certain poles. The next day, Ilta-Sanomat covered the same thing, interviewed the same person who told them the same things about her tism. ”

If the presenter duo once has such an accurate news key, has Sanoma already approached with job offers?

“Well at least not yet,” Lampi says and laughs.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, Lampi will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Are there more promise topics in the radio broadcast?

“We have a gold turbo superdynamite shipment. It will be the most restless radio feature you have ever heard! ”