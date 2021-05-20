60 years old | Tuija Helander got transplanted lungs 20 years ago – In Korona time she also has a sense of humor: “Terrible hair leaves as soon as I dare to go to the barber shop”

Tuija Helander already looking forward to summer. The top pitcher of the past years misses the sports fields, even though he himself has stopped competing.

Back in 2019, Helander participated in the World Cup of Transplant recipients in Newcastle. After that, the corona pandemic canceled all the competitions for the colonies.

“The whooping to go spikes in the leg racks is now zero. My sports are missed, even though I exercise regularly and try to pat myself in the basement for pounds. I’ve always hated exercising at home, ”Helander says.

Pandemian time has been particularly difficult for Helander. After a year and a half of waiting, Helander received transplant lungs in 2000.

Because of his lungs, he belongs to the highest risk group during the Korona period. Now he is already waiting for the booster.

“The lungs are doing just fine, but the pace of the jog has slowed down. Makes a tight jog at less than an eight minute pace on a forest walk. I walk uphill. In old age, the oxygen uptake capacity decreases anyway. ”

The hardest part has been that Helander and his wife have not been able to meet their adult children now except outdoors, not even at Christmas.

“My mother has also been in a corona bubble, and we’ve been dealing with her. We don’t go out a lot or to concerts anyway, but it would be nice to eat more than our own toilets at times. I have never been to a barber. A terrible corona hair leaves as soon as I dare to go to the barber shop. ”

The first Helander ran his Finnish adult championship at the age of 16 in the 400-meter fencing in 1977. After that, there were nine more fencing championships.

On the outdoor tracks, he has run 17 Finnish records, of which 54.62 seconds in 1987 are still valid in SE 400-meter fences.

Tuija Helander ran 400 meters in the Lahti Elite Championships in August 1987.

Helander hopes his own protector will break the record one day. Of the five trainees Heidi Salminen was last year in the Kaleva Games in the 400 meters real fourth and Frida Hämäläinen fifth. Vilma Pere was 3000 meters hurdles Fifth.

After your two-stage racing career, coaching is fascinating.

“As a coach, I feel a big responsibility. Things should be considered even at night. I know how to run and train 400-meter fences, but it’s never done. Knowledge increases pain, and every athlete is an individual. ”

Sports and exercise for children and young people are close to Helander’s heart. He says he mirrored his own youth to the present.

“I encourage parents to get their children moving. It has brightened. It is important from the perspective of children, public health and also elite sports. ”

In winter 2018 Helander was elected chairman of the Athletics Fans Association. The purpose of the association is to organize fan trips for its members to encourage Finnish teams to take part in the athletics championships.

The coronavirus also froze this activity, and Helander resigned as vice president of the association.

“I didn’t have time to get into the work of the chairman properly. It has been boring not being able to follow the sport properly because of the corona. ”

In the summer, Helander plans to follow his runners to the Kaleva Games in Tampere. Last summer, he ventured on the same trip to Turku.

“I looked a little in the direction of the wind and sat above it.”

Before the Kaleva Games, the Olympics will be held in Tokyo. Helander competed in the Olympics once, in 1984. At the next Games in 1988, he was supposed to be in top shape, but those Olympics Helander watched from the home couch. The lungs could not stand.

Tokyo is likely to compete without an audience.

“The Olympics will lose half of their luster if there is no audience.”