60 years old | Too precise career planning is not worthwhile, because good work is rewarded with new opportunities, says Oriola CEO Robert Andersson

Robert Andersson sees the end of 2007 at Nokia as the highlight of his career. “It was a fantastic time to succeed.”

It was it’s a whole new and wonderful world. Faces swarmed around and languages ​​were spoken that the young man who had grown up in Kauniainen had not even heard. It was 1986 and a place for George Washington University in Washington DC.

Two years earlier Robert Andersson had graduated with a master’s degree in economics, and was soon recruited for Nokia.

After that, he had had the opportunity to go to the United States to study for an MBA. The study period increased my understanding of business and internationality a lot, Andersson says.

And the environment of the economist’s enthusiasm has not diminished. The university is located next to the World Bank and the IMF, just a few blocks from the White House.

The encounter of different cultures was visible and felt.

“I first met Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Argentine students. My own world shrank, and at the same time I made contacts around the world. I clearly realized how important internationality is, ”says Andersson.

It also became an important part of his career to this day.

Kun Andersson was born in 1960, her parents and two years older big sister still lived in Lauttasaari. The mother was a physiotherapist and the father a professor of law. Three years later, Andersson got another little sister.

Parental attention was also enough for the middle child, and it encouraged them to study.

“Education was much appreciated, and my father’s family had a long tradition of academic graduation. Among other things, my father’s uncle, who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1967 Ragnar Granit, was a strong patriarch in my childhood. ”

Andersson’s idea was already clear in high school: he wanted to do business and do something concrete and make money. The options were an engineer, lawyer, or economist.

After enrolling as a student, Andersson applied to both Law and Hanken. Studies in law fell short of a couple of entrance examination points.

“It was my father who had advised me to apply to Hanken as well. I think he felt like I was more of a business scientist than a lawyer. ”

After graduating with a master’s degree, Andersson was attracted to a licentiate degree. He managed to be an assistant for more than a year until he received an offer from Nokia that attracted even more.

Andersson started at Nokia in 1985 and held various positions there for 27 years. For a third of that time, he lived with his family in Stockholm, Geneva, and Singapore.

“All three of our children were born during missions abroad. In other words, the family has also taken an active part in this journey, ”says Andersson and laughs.

During the golden years, Nokia, according to Andersson, was able to offer something that no other company could.

“It was a fantastic time to succeed. There were few restrictions, but very many opportunities. If you wanted to work and get ahead, it worked. ”

Andersson considers the end of 2007 to be the highlight of his career. He was responsible for the production and sales of Nokia mobile phones worldwide, achieving a 40 percent global market share.

“After that, the situation changed quickly, and everyone knows how it went.”

Termination Nokia had a heavy place. However, it had to be done. Thus, in 2012, Andersson started as Sonera’s President and CEO.

After six years, Telia underwent organizational changes. They made Andersson wonder where he would like to do the last episode of his career. Then the phone rings.

“My former supervisor and colleague asked if I would like to come and talk about moving to Oriola. I thought of it as an opportunity to do something I hadn’t done yet. ”

If the call had come a year earlier, Andersson might not have been interested. Now, however, the moment was appropriate.

He speaks of the same courageous seizing of opportunities and being in the right place at the right time for the younger ones he has been able to mentor in recent years. Too precise career planning is not worthwhile in Andersson’s opinion.

“If you just do your job properly and as expected, new opportunities will come with it,” he says.

“While there are always risks involved in new transfers, courage usually comes with good stuff. It is less likely to regret the risk it has taken than not to seize the opportunity. ”