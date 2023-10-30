60 years old | Timo Koivusalo doesn’t care about the harsh criticism of his films: “Critics are amateurs after all”

Film director Timo Koivusalo is loved by the people and criticized by critics. He himself does not care about the review. Or do you even care?

Often it is said that the most important thing in a movie is a good script. Timo Koivusalo disagrees on the matter. In his opinion, the most decisive factor in a successful film is the original idea.

That’s the crux of the movie.

“It makes people interested and go to the movies. You can invest as much as you want in the script, but if the initial idea doesn’t work, then things will go in the wrong direction. Then it’s really hard to reach viewers.”

KOIVUSALO has implemented the guidelines in his own career as a director. His films are almost invariably based on ready-made successful brands, such as Sibelius and by Irwin Goodman to types of national figures or Here under the North Star -to classic works like the novel.

The latest directing work is a film for the whole family Pelle Hermanni and the Hypnotist. It premieres just before Christmas.

Have you wanted to make sure?

Koivusalo denies this. He says that he always chooses the subjects of his films based on personal interest, although at the same time he admits that the selection criteria are inevitably influenced by commercial interests as well.

According to Koivusalo, the challenge for Finnish filmmakers is that they have to compete against the world’s most expensive productions in cinemas.

“It’s a bit the same thing if you went to the Finnish National Opera through one door, to Teatro La Fenice in Venice through another, and to The Metropolitan in New York through the third.”

PARABLE must not be entirely coincidental. Koivusalo has chosen the Helsinki Music Hall as the interview location. He says that he is a fan of symphonic music, and that he goes to concerts to enjoy live music.

He mentions Koivusalo as his favorite movie Chaplin’s Limelight (1952) and Mikko Niskanen Eight lethal bullets (1972). They represent a rather different artistic approach than his own films.

Koivusalo does not see a contradiction in the matter.

For him, all culture is entertainment.

“Many people probably think that this is populist nonsense again. That Koivusalo is just trying to beg for appreciation for his own work. Shit, for me there is no separate high culture. All culture is equal to me.”

KOIVUSALO is Finland’s most successful contemporary director. His films have gathered nearly three million viewers in cinemas in less than thirty years.

Success has not gone hand in hand with appreciation. Koivusalo’s directing work has been criticized as, among other things, superficial, unimaginative, lazily made and suffering from a lack of perspective.

Koivusalo doesn’t care about crushing criticism. He says that he hasn’t read reviews of his films – even good ones – for at least twenty years. He doesn’t see them as necessary, and he doesn’t find them interesting.

Can you learn from criticism?

“Some may be able to, but I don’t see it that way. Critics are amateurs. They watch a lot of movies, but they don’t make them themselves. In general, it’s terribly difficult to think that someone else would tell me how I should make films.”

KOIVUSALO also sees it as problematic that the same film critics criticize films from one side to the other, regardless of genre. He does not believe that the professionalism of many critics can be enough for such a wide scale.

He estimates that his own films have also suffered from this. But there is more to it. Koivusalo is quite convinced that his directorial works are not evaluated with an open mind and with the same criteria as films on average.

“Yes, it’s a bit like that, that the first thing that comes to mind about Timo Koivusalo’s movies is that they are barking like crap. And yes, it also feeds itself. The selection of stars is definitely different when you watch my movie. Sometimes you think about how damn good the movie should be…”

Do you believe in prejudice?

“Yes, I believe in that.”

FINALLY still a relationship issue. Koivusalo has shared his life Susanna Palin with for over twenty years. In addition to being a couple, they are also colleagues.

Palin has worked as assistant director and production manager in seventeen Koivusalo films. According to the director, they spend 24 hours a day together.

How can such a thing work?

That’s a good question, Koivusalo laughs. At least they have a very similar rhythm and an equal way of relating to people. Such things are surprisingly important in a long union, he reflects.

“And it’s always easy to do business with a guy smarter than you.”