60 years old | “There is no threat to a hundred years,” reassures astronomer Karri Uimonen of those who fear asteroids falling from space

The summer 1969 Apollo flight to the Moon captured Karri Muinonen’s mind, and space continues to fascinate the professor of astronomy just as strongly.

Many people – like Corporal Urho Hietanen In an unknown soldier – sometimes staring and founding the stars of the sky. Fewer still do it professionally.

Professor of Astronomy Karri Muinos space was already a fascinating hobby as a child, and later turned into a fascinating work of life.

“I was eight years old when the Apollo flight and moon walk in the summer of 1969 sparked a spark in space for me,” Muinonen draws the starting point.

Memories the family of five lived in the village school of Rahkola in Sulkava, from which the distance to the church was 16 kilometers. The parents were elementary school teachers.

“We lived a little apart but in a very idyllic circle of life, played a lot of sports and moved around the village. In addition to space, I was also really excited about counting and chess. ”

The high school in the church village of Sulkava also had a favorable learning environment, and as many as four students drew six boarders, one from Muinonen.

There was a big jump to move from Savo to the capital.

“When I arrived in Helsinki, I was a completely country boy. At Rautatientori, I found out the location of the university’s main building on the map when I had to go to register as a student, ”he says amused.

He read theoretical physics, from which a professor slipped into astronomy Keijo Kajantien tips.

“Professor of Astronomy Kari Lummen in control marked a monumental change. The sea of ​​abstract problems seemed just as drowning in open questions. Lumme showed me a couple of great research directions. ”

Astronomer Karri Muinonen was photographed in Kumpula, Helsinki, in front of Physicum.

Muinonen has been piloting astronomy at the University of Helsinki for a decade. Previous flammable disputes no longer occur, and the situation is favorable for the investigation.

“You still have to be careful, we’re one of the bigger scientists and women in each other,” he says with a smile.

There are currently fifteen more mature researchers in Muinonen’s immediate circle.

His specialties are light scattering – an example of how sunlight is reflected from a snowdrift. That what happens in the phenomenon and how can it be studied?

“How does light behave in the layer of dust particles covering the surface of the Moon?” Muinonen defines the problem.

“And when you have to calculate the scattering on a dust particle, one hundredth of a millimeter in size, a supercomputer is already required to help. Fortunately, Finland is a pioneer in supercomputing. ”

Light the mineralogical composition of asteroids can be determined using scattering. With the knowledge of the composition and the orbit, measures can be devised to prevent collisions threatening the Earth.

So isn’t the sky falling on our necks anymore?

“Of the risky sites larger than a kilometer, 90 percent have been mapped, so the risk of global catastrophe has dropped to a tenth. There is no threat for at least the next hundred years, ”Muinonen reassures.

“A chunk of a couple hundred meters in diameter, Apophis, will slip past in 2029, but the distance to Earth’s surface will be 31,000 kilometers.”

Muinonen sees the problem of space debris as growing. Cleaning is progressing slowly and no lasting solutions have yet been found. Cooperation and agreements on a global scale should be achieved.

Lie much is being studied with the help of satellites. The scope of work is extensive and relevant, not least because of climate change. “What doesn’t scatter away stays here.”

The planetary kingdom still offers Karri Muinonen the depth and abundance of problems from which he was fascinated as a young man.

Space is limitless.