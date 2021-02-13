60 years old | There is no one Finnish food culture, says Professor Johanna Mäkelä – but we do have a special rye bread consensus

Finns have definite opinions about what is especially Finnish food, says the professor of food culture.

“I’m researching the things that happen before a person puts food in their mouth, ”says a professor of food culture at the University of Helsinki Johanna Mäkelä.

And that’s what happens. Many burning conversations in society – not to mention an individual’s daily life – are related to food and eating.

“It is diversity that is one of the reasons why food culture is such a fascinating research topic. The second is that eating touches us all. I’ve been over the years involved in research projects that have dealt with a wide variety of phenomena of our time. “

Food can be viewed from the perspective of, for example, climate change, health, ethics and responsibility. Or from the perspective of the future, traditions and or even food education. In the 21st century, it has also become increasingly clear that for many, food is a serious issue of identity.

The importance of food in society is also indicated by the fact that two Government food policy reports were made in the 2010s, Mäkelä says.

“The last ten years have seen a whole new area of ​​policy, food policy.”

In 2012 Mäkelä became Finland’s first professor of food culture. When he began his research career as a sociologist in the 1980s, the field was less recognized.

“Back then, there was a lot of talk about cultural research and everyday research. I was interested in culture change, and insights through a variety of my master’s thesis was selected as the theme of food and eating in Social Sciences tutkimus.Voi say that because I am still on the road. “

Research on the same topics was conducted mostly in Britain and the United States.

“At the time, I was still in amazement, but not anymore. For example, Finnish food culture has already risen to the public debate in a different way. ”

Everyday life and society have since changed.

“Finland has undergone a huge change from scarcity to abundance and abundance from the beginning of the 20th century to the 21st century. As society has become more prosperous and its structures have changed, there have been more opportunities to make food choices. ”

One The themes that interest Mäkelä are related to perceptions of the relationship between food and national identity. Is there anything that could be called Finnish food culture?

“There are different Finnish food cultures, not just one.”

Still, we Finns seem to have definite opinions about what is especially Finnish food.

“I remember well when national food was chosen in connection with Finland’s 100th anniversary celebrations. In the end, the winner was rye bread. It did not provoke a tense debate. ”

The rye bread consensus is interesting from a researcher’s perspective. In rye bread, what is thought to be at the heart of Finnish food culture – and Finnishness – is crystallized: inconsistency and the idea of ​​fairness and honesty.

“Rye bread was also chosen as a national dish because it is perceived to be a unique product with a long continuum. Of course it is also in other parts of the world, but Finnish rye bread is still different compared to a German one. ”

Clarity of tastes is also associated with Finnish food culture. In addition, there are certain raw materials that are rising again and again in the surveys.

“Berries, mushrooms and fish often come first. It is interesting that they also refer to the right of every man as part of Nordic culture. And again, through food, something broader is described, which is typical of Finland and Finnishness. ”

Coronavirus has added its own contribution to the study. The oven and stove have once again become the heart of more and more homes as more food has had to be prepared by itself. The sale of pasta and dry yeast is a sign of preparedness, but also of relying on the familiar and safe.

“In addition, during the corona, a huge amount of social interaction related to food and drink has been left out. Even in my own home, there is an obvious shortage of meals offered to guests. We have not been able to invite relatives and friends to eat as usual. ”

There is no big celebration on the 60th anniversary. However, Mäkelä is delighted with the upcoming seminar related to the anniversary. There is a chain of generations involved: people who have been role models, people with whom we have collaborated and people who are Mäkelä’s students.

“It makes me feel like this isn’t here yet.”