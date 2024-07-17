60 years old | “The third Kummeli” Heikki Hela has never wanted to play the main role

60 years old|“I’m a musician, a team player,” says Heikki Hela.
Two a huge crow, swinging its legs, sits on the roof and cackles to a man slipping on the icy yard. “Buddy, bye, bye, buddy, buddy. It doesn’t matter rrrello, you’ve had rrratio on all night!”
The man replies: “Yes, of course I’m the embarrassing guy who gets laughed at. Like so many times later. Hey, let’s make fun of that Helan Gessu again.”
This one Cuckold– series in 1992, a one-minute sketch Heikki Hela – the man masked as the skinny man in the sketch – will remember forever. It was the first time he got to show his face, even act a little.
I saw those who died like crows Timo Kahilainen and Heikki Silvennoinen had promised Hela when they had asked him to join the Kummeli group as their “sidekick”, mainly as a recording artist.
And the end is indeed history, because Hela “was already promoted to a full member in the second season of the series”. It opened the door to a full-time performer who has been acting, playing and singing for thirty years, and has also made several of his own records.
This summer, Hela will live in Pyynik’s summer theater as the centerpiece of the caravan community and plans to remember her first album at the autumn concerts. Mainly compiled from own songs, sold gold The most of all was published in 1994. Also gave it an impetus Cuckoldseries Music guestmusic video made for the section Sleepless night.
The performer a career was not in Hela’s plans, as she had to become a primary school teacher.
“I went to Hämeenlinna’s teacher training institute after my girlfriend. And the fact that you got in with papers could also have had an effect. A young man in his twenties didn’t know how to think about his future in more detail.”
As her studies progressed, Hela realized that teaching is not her nature. He had dabbled in acting, so he moved to Tampere to study dramatic literature. Kummel in the early days, Hela could brag about being the only one in the group who had studied drama, even acting.
“I still don’t know what was interesting about it. Maybe it was the playfulness, maybe the feeling of freedom. But what I do know is that I have never wanted to be the main part, and not to be the center of attention at all. I’m an accompanist, a team player.”
That’s what he thought he was too Cuckoldin the series (1991–2004).
“Heikki and Timo were the solo players, the central attackers. Of course I participated in the development. But I can’t say that any sketch was my idea.”
Feeling Hela got to play on a team already during her school years in Kangasa, where her enthusiasm was directed towards singing and playing the guitar. The first band was Fred Jr. & The Holiday Makers, specializing in old rock, and the second was the more modern Missing Link, which won the 1981 youth art event. Praised as “developable”, it was invited to make a test tape for Tampere’s JJ studio.
“However, the letter we received was probably just a trick, because the small print said that it was at our own expense,” Hela says and laughs. So the artist had to pay, as in the later one Cuckold– in the sketch, where the horsemen Speedy and Saku were the ones to be beaten.
Despite the attempts, the record company was not interested in the test tape, but already anticipated Hawthorn. In Missing Link, Hela’s school friend Timo Kahilainen played keyboards and the tape was recorded by Heikki Silvennoinen, who worked in the studio. Later, they were pushing their former “sidekick” to a solo career and played on his first records.
Ferrule has made six albums of his own, mostly of his own compositions and lyrics.
“I’m probably one of those people who do the same song over and over again – and usually out of an internal compulsion when I get a gust of wind.”
During the last fifteen years, Hela has also acted extensively in series, films and theaters. Tampereen Theater was the longest washed In the subtenantwhich was performed more than 300 times in seven years.
Hela was the subtenant Carl-Robert Christian Palmberg, whose difference was laughed at by the regular residents, old-timers stuck in their attitudes.
It didn’t bother Hela.
“Vice versa. When I get such roles, I have thought that people from Meikälä are trusted.”
What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
“Pull as well as you can at the beginning and then improve towards the end.”
-
Born 1964 in Aitolahti.
-
Almost finished primary school classroom teacher, also studied dramatic literature at the University of Tampere.
-
Singer of the Christian Gospel Power band 1986–1989.
-
Member of the Kummeli humor group since 1992.
-
Roles Cuckoldin addition to series and films, also e.g. in tv series In the municipalities of Karelia and Mr. Heinämäki’s Lato Orchestra. Jussi award for best supporting actor in a film Escape artist (2002).
-
Various roles in theaters since 1990.
-
Six own albums, the first The most of all (1994) was awarded a gold disc. Performs nowadays both with his own band and Heikki Silvennoinen.
-
Emma award as male solo newcomer of the year 1994.
-
Lives in Tampere. Spouse actress Kaisa Hela, two adult children from a previous union.
-
Turns 60 on Friday July 19th.
#years #Kummeli #Heikki #Hela #wanted #play #main #role
Leave a Reply