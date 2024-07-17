60 years old | “The third Kummeli” Heikki Hela has never wanted to play the main role

60 years old|“I’m a musician, a team player,” says Heikki Hela.

Two a huge crow, swinging its legs, sits on the roof and cackles to a man slipping on the icy yard. “Buddy, bye, bye, buddy, buddy. It doesn’t matter rrrello, you’ve had rrratio on all night!”

The man replies: “Yes, of course I’m the embarrassing guy who gets laughed at. Like so many times later. Hey, let’s make fun of that Helan Gessu again.”

This one Cuckold– series in 1992, a one-minute sketch Heikki Hela – the man masked as the skinny man in the sketch – will remember forever. It was the first time he got to show his face, even act a little.

I saw those who died like crows Timo Kahilainen and Heikki Silvennoinen had promised Hela when they had asked him to join the Kummeli group as their “sidekick”, mainly as a recording artist.

And the end is indeed history, because Hela “was already promoted to a full member in the second season of the series”. It opened the door to a full-time performer who has been acting, playing and singing for thirty years, and has also made several of his own records.

This summer, Hela will live in Pyynik’s summer theater as the centerpiece of the caravan community and plans to remember her first album at the autumn concerts. Mainly compiled from own songs, sold gold The most of all was published in 1994. Also gave it an impetus Cuckoldseries Music guestmusic video made for the section Sleepless night.

Next autumn, Heikki Hela will again play Dr. Watson in Tampere Komediateatteri’s Baskerville’s dog. Ilkka Heiskanen plays the role of Sherlock Holmes as the father-in-law.

The performer a career was not in Hela’s plans, as she had to become a primary school teacher.

“I went to Hämeenlinna’s teacher training institute after my girlfriend. And the fact that you got in with papers could also have had an effect. A young man in his twenties didn’t know how to think about his future in more detail.”

As her studies progressed, Hela realized that teaching is not her nature. He had dabbled in acting, so he moved to Tampere to study dramatic literature. Kummel in the early days, Hela could brag about being the only one in the group who had studied drama, even acting.

“I still don’t know what was interesting about it. Maybe it was the playfulness, maybe the feeling of freedom. But what I do know is that I have never wanted to be the main part, and not to be the center of attention at all. I’m an accompanist, a team player.”

That’s what he thought he was too Cuckoldin the series (1991–2004).

“Heikki and Timo were the solo players, the central attackers. Of course I participated in the development. But I can’t say that any sketch was my idea.”

“You have to wait a while for ripening,” says Heikki Hela in his garden in Tampere’s Koivistonkylä. Hela’s most recent release is the single Kanelipuu alta, which she recorded with guitarist Heikki Silvennoinen. The song was made by Neil Young, one of Hela’s role models. It was written in Finnish by Jarkko Laine and recorded by Kirka in 1972.

Feeling Hela got to play on a team already during her school years in Kangasa, where her enthusiasm was directed towards singing and playing the guitar. The first band was Fred Jr. & The Holiday Makers, specializing in old rock, and the second was the more modern Missing Link, which won the 1981 youth art event. Praised as “developable”, it was invited to make a test tape for Tampere’s JJ studio.

“However, the letter we received was probably just a trick, because the small print said that it was at our own expense,” Hela says and laughs. So the artist had to pay, as in the later one Cuckold– in the sketch, where the horsemen Speedy and Saku were the ones to be beaten.

Despite the attempts, the record company was not interested in the test tape, but already anticipated Hawthorn. In Missing Link, Hela’s school friend Timo Kahilainen played keyboards and the tape was recorded by Heikki Silvennoinen, who worked in the studio. Later, they were pushing their former “sidekick” to a solo career and played on his first records.

During his student days, Heikki Hela sang in the band Gospel Power, which in the summer of 1988 spread the Christian message also in communist East Germany. Before the eleven-concert tour, the band posed at the famous border crossing of divided Berlin. At that time, Gospel Power included Juha Rautiainen (left), Ilkka Schulman, Petri Solanti, Ari Jaaksi, Esa Damski, Heikki Hela, Petri Laarko, Lasse Nokelainen and Lasse Heikkilä.

Ferrule has made six albums of his own, mostly of his own compositions and lyrics.

“I’m probably one of those people who do the same song over and over again – and usually out of an internal compulsion when I get a gust of wind.”

During the last fifteen years, Hela has also acted extensively in series, films and theaters. Tampereen Theater was the longest washed In the subtenantwhich was performed more than 300 times in seven years.

Hela was the subtenant Carl-Robert Christian Palmberg, whose difference was laughed at by the regular residents, old-timers stuck in their attitudes.

It didn’t bother Hela.

“Vice versa. When I get such roles, I have thought that people from Meikälä are trusted.”

What would you tell your 20-year-old self?

“Pull as well as you can at the beginning and then improve towards the end.”