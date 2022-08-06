60 years old | The songs composed by Petri Laaksonen were played both at the funeral and at Antti Tuisku’s concert

The scale of Petri Laaksonen’s songs ranges from praise of life to death.

Petri Laaksonen career as a composer started in 1985 long live life – from Eurovisa. Since then, hundreds of songs have been born, some of which are popular in karaoke and on the dance floor, others in churches.

“One hundred flashes at the latest Antti Tuiskun after the bet, the loudest ballroom songs, and was of course one of the most popular karaoke songs even before that. But when Kirkko ja kaupunki magazine had a statistic of the ten most popular blessing ceremony songs a couple of years ago, there were four of my compositions. Apparently, I’ve wanted to do quite a lot of things,” Laaksonen thinks.

One of Laaksonen’s compositions performed at the funeral is Here under the North Star, which was his first recording as a soloist. As a result of the song’s popularity, Laaksonen changed his position as a music teacher to a career as an artist, which has lasted almost three decades.

The solution was preceded by a long reflection. Is it worth leaving the monthly salary and does Laaksonen want the kind of publicity that a singer can get?

“However, I was already in my thirties at the time, and I was asked to make a record. I had wanted it for a long time. I thought that if I didn’t dare now, I might regret it later.”

Laaksonen got excited about composing when he was studying to be a teacher in Turku. Piano teacher Pekka Viljanen gave him short composition and chord assignments. While making them, Laaksonen thought why not try to compose a whole song.

He had studied classical singing since he was a child, but he also closely followed the Eurovision Song Contest. It was natural to offer the first melody to the competition.

“I got the tune done and wondered where the hell I got the lyrics from. Then I remembered that the lyricist VeePee Grove lives in Turku like me. I didn’t know him like I didn’t know anyone else in the industry. I found his number in the phone book.”

Lehto agreed to write the text. long live life won Sonja Lumpeen performed the qualifiers and went to represent Finland in the finals. Two years later, Laaksonen and Lehto repeated their victory when Virve Rosti was theirs A hundred flashes – number one in the qualifiers with his song.

However, the Eurovision success did not immediately open doors for Laaksose. He moved to Helsinki, started as a music teacher in Laajasalo and led the school’s choir and orchestra. Laaksonen liked working with young people and spent nights writing arrangements for the ensemble.

My singing hobby continued in the Student Association’s singers. When the choir made a serenade record, a previously unreleased song was chosen for it Here under the North Star, whose soloist Laaksonen became. The song became so popular that he was asked to make his own album. Laaksonen chose an artist career and is still on that path.

Over the years Laaksonen has composed poems, spiritual music, Christmas carols, iskelmä and more Eurovision candidates. The tenors’ tour is behind us Fred’s and by Pepe Willberg with, gospel and Christmas concerts and other productions. The more idiosyncratic records have also brought chart success.

“However, it is momentary success, which does not necessarily give you long-term satisfaction as a music maker. A song can be at the top of the charts for a couple of weeks or a month. Then the next songs come, and the previous ones want to be forgotten.”

For Laaksose, it is more important that his songs reach listeners and stay alive.

“In today’s age of social media, I get a lot of feedback where people tell me that one of my songs was important to them in a certain life situation. Those for whom my songs are important have found them meaningful,” he says.

“The songs are meant to be published, used and enjoyed by people. Our people get joy from that too. After 1985, I didn’t want to be a desk drawer composer anymore.”

To be published at the end of the year Diamond-album, Laaksonen goes on a concert tour. The theme of his previous album was death, but the next one deals with life and especially hope. The one that was left already A hundred flashes in the song.

“No matter how life goes, I like to think that hope should be maintained as long as there is life. It helps you get through life better.”